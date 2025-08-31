Pawan Singh Issues Apology To Anjali Raghav, Says No Wrong Intent; Actress Reacts With ‘Maaf Kar Diya’

Following a controversial incident at a Lucknow event, Pawan Singh apologised to Anjali Raghav for inappropriate behaviour. Anjali accepted his apology but expressed distress over public reactions, leading her to consider leaving Bhojpuri films. This incident highlights ongoing discussions about workplace conduct in regional cinema.

A recent incident at a Lucknow event has stirred the Bhojpuri film industry. A video showing actor Pawan Singh allegedly touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately went viral, causing widespread outrage. The clip, captured during the promotion of their song "Saiya Seva Kare," led to Anjali addressing the situation publicly.

After facing backlash for two days, Pawan Singh addressed the controversy on Instagram. He stated, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi galat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon."

Pawan Singh's Apology and Anjali Raghav's Reaction

Anjali Raghav responded to Pawan's apology by accepting it and forgiving him. She shared on social media, "Pawan singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai. wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai… maine unhe manf kar dia hai… mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti Jai Shree Ram." Despite accepting the apology, she expressed her distress over the incident.

The actress, known for her Haryanvi music videos, revealed her frustration with the public reaction. She mentioned being mocked through memes and questioned why people assumed she was enjoying herself during the incident. This led her to announce her decision to step away from Bhojpuri films.

Anjali Raghav's Decision to Quit Bhojpuri Films

In a video message, Anjali clarified that some people misunderstood her reactions during the event. She said, "Kuch log mujhe hi galat samajh rahe hain. Kuch memes pe likh rahe hain ki ye to hass rahi thi, maze le rahi thi. Kya public mein koi mujhe touch karke jaayega, usmein mujhe Khushi hogi? Mujhe maze aayenge?" Her statement highlighted her discomfort and disappointment with the situation.

During the event, Pawan reportedly pointed out something on Anjali's waist while speaking on stage. Assuming it was a tag from her saree or blouse, she laughed it off initially. However, upon later inquiry with her team member who found nothing there, she felt upset and confused about how to handle the situation.

Industry Reactions and Ongoing Debate

Although Anjali wishes not to prolong this controversy further, discussions about workplace conduct in the Bhojpuri industry continue among fans and followers. Many are still reacting to her earlier announcement about leaving the industry after this incident.

This incident has sparked conversations around appropriate behaviour within professional settings in regional cinema circles like Bhojpuri films.