Pawan Singh’s Life Spirals! Jyoti’s Threat, Akshara Affair & ‘Rise & Fall’ Potential Exit Stir MASSIVE Buzz

Pawan Singh Divorce Rumors: Pawan Singh is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with his second wife, Jyoti Singh. Amid this ongoing legal battle, fresh rumors have surfaced linking him to Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Both Pawan and Akshara are well-known names in the Bhojpuri film industry. Back in 2019, the duo made headlines when Pawan was accused of sharing vulgar photos with Akshara. Adding to the controversy, Jyoti Singh recently shared an emotional post in which she warned of self-harm. She ended her message by saying, "I'm requesting you one last time because I've been struggling for seven years now."

In a recent Instagram post, Pawan Singh's estranged wife, Jyoti Singh, issued a distressing warning to her husband, threatening self-harm amid their ongoing divorce. She wrote, "Respected husband Mr. Pawan Singh ji, I have been trying to talk to you for many months today on some family and political issues but you or the people living with you may not be appropriate to reply my call messages." This made a hint towards an alleged affair with Akshara.

According to the reports, Akshara and Pawan Singh were friends before they got married. As per her statement, Akhara tried ending her friendship with Pawan. However, he did not want to end the friendship, and as per the Times of India's report, Pawan allegedly pressured her to continue the relationship.

As per the reports, Jyoti said, "I have a few things with me that I will bring to the people very soon through the media. Immediately after the marriage ended, Pawan told me that he had a film mahurat and he left after a few minutes. Then after some time, I came to know that he was lying and he was with Akshara in Patna."

Pawan Singh is currently featured in the show 'Rise and Fall.' During one of the episodes, he said, "Mujhe azaad karo yaha se, ho gaya. Dikhave ke (Set me free from here, I'm done. Tired of this pretence)." With this statement of his in the recent episode, many wonder Pawan Singh's potential exit.