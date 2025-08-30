Pawan Singh Viral Video Row: Who Is Anjali Raghav Who Was Allegedly Touched Inappropriately By Bhojpuri Star?

Pawan Singh Viral Video Row: Renowned Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, who is a popular actor, singer and stage performer, has landed himself in a massive controversy lately after he was accused of touching his co-star inappropriately during an event. The controversy took place during the promotional event of his song Saiya Seva Kare which also features Anjali Raghav. In a video going viral on social media, Pawan was seen allegedly touching Anjali inappropriately.

Pawan Singh & Anjali Singh Viral Video

In the viral video, Pawan and Anjali were seen standing on the stage to promote their song. As the actress started to address the audience, Pawan was seen touching Anjali's waist, not once, but twice. While Anjali was visibly awkward. Apparently, he claimed to have seen something (possibly an insect) and was removing it while asking Anjali to stay still as he removes it. However, netizens have slammed Pawan Singh for touch Anjali without her consent as the video has been breaking the internet lately.

Taking to social media, a user wrote, "Indian men don't know the concept of Consent. And it gets even worse in UP-Bihar. This is so-called Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Imagine what his fans will be learning from him (sic)". Another user wrote, "People like Pawan Singh defame the entire Bhojpuri community. They are unaware of how many young people influenced by them are going down the wrong path It is a matter of shame (sic)". One of the Twitter users also tweeted, "Consent is a basic thing; how can anyone touch another person without asking?"

Who Is Anjali Raghav?

Born on 6 June 1992 in Delhi, Anjali Raghav is a celebrated Haryanvi dancer, actress, and model. She has featured in numerous hit Haryanvi music albums like 'Chandrawal Dekhungi' and 'Gire Ye Aansu.' From a young age, she was passionate about singing and dancing. Her journey into the entertainment industry began with her first live dance performance in 2018.

Anjali Raghav remains unmarried but is often linked romantically with singer Dilip Kharkiya. Although there are rumours of them dating, Anjali has not publicly confirmed this relationship. Her personal life faced challenges when both her parents passed away during her college years; her father succumbed to kidney failure while her mother died from brain haemorrhage.

It is important to mention that neither Anjali nor Pawan Singh have addressed the controversial video yet.