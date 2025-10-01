‘PG Mates’ Voiced By Shriya Pilgaonkar And ‘Behind the College’ Voiced by Ahsaas Channa

October 1, 2025: Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, and Pratilipi, one of India's biggest digital storytelling platforms, today announced the release of two new Audible Originals: PG Mates,' featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and 'Behind the College' voiced by Ahsaas Channa. The latest launch is a part of Audible and Pratilipi's long standing deal, under which Pratilipi is adapting over 40 of its bestsellers into audiobooks and audio series, curating over 300 hours of immersive content exclusively available on Audible.

Voiced by today's versatile actors, these two coming-of-age series bring everyday stories to life in immersive audio for listeners. PG Mates, which features Shriya Pilgaonkar, extends her dynamic voice to capture the conflict and camaraderie of co-living in urban India. These titles will certainly fascinate audiences, with them also resonating with the storylines. Meanwhile, Behind The College stars Ahsaas Channa, who disguises herself to enter a Shimla boys' hostel only to confront eerie visions and a cult within the campus, balancing the chaos of student life with a suspense of dark mystery.

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager - India, Audible, said, "We're delighted to add 'PG Mates' and 'Behind The College' to our growing library of Audible Originals. These exciting new titles reflect the diversity and depth of stories our members love, and the talent involved brings them to life in truly immersive ways. This association with Pratilipi continues our commitment to elevate the exceptional content available on our service. We are confident that these new titles will deliver compelling stories and offer an unparalleled listening experience to our members."

Shriya Pilgaonkar, said: "PG Mates captures the chaos, camaraderie, and fun of co-living in Delhi, and narrating this series was a joyous ride. Audio storytelling gives such a unique intimacy, and I loved how every emotion, every quirky moment, translates directly into the listener's imagination. I can't wait to hear their reactions. I hope they laugh, relate, and enjoy every twist and turn of this story."

Ahsaas Channa, said: "Narrating 'Behind The College' was an incredible experience. The story blends suspense, humour, and the thrills of student life, and I loved bringing Sameera's journey to life through voice alone. Working with Audible and Pratilipi allowed me to explore the nuances of audio storytelling in ways that are both challenging and deeply rewarding. I hope listeners are entertained by the immersive show and the adventure as much as we did performing it"

The new releases come just after Audible announced the expansion of its Hindi catalogue as they add over 200 new titles across genres, solidifying its position as the go-to destination for premium Hindi content. As part of Audible's association with Pratilipi, in 2023, listeners enjoyed exclusive marquee audio shows like 'Siyaah' featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, 'Woh Kaun Thi?' featuring Rohit Roy, and other audiobooks including 'Bepanah Ishq,' 'Jungle - A Mystery', 'Panchkavach,' 'Tum Dena Sath Mera,' 'Kalank,' 'Saazish,' 'Amrit Bel', 'Shanti Devi Ka Bangla,' and 'Darwaaze Ke Uss Paar.'

The addition of PG Mates and Behind The College further strengthens Audible's expanding Pratilipi library which now includes genres from romance and thrillers to slice-of-life dramas. These titles are now available for streaming on Audible.in. You can download the Audible app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and start listening.