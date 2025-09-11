Piece wing Production Unveils "Bisaahee": A Haunting Psychological Thriller Exposing Modern-Day Witch-Hunting

Mumbai, September 11: Piece wing Production Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces its latest cinematic venture, "Bisaahee," a psychological thriller that delves into the chilling reality of witch-hunting in contemporary India. Produced by Mr. Narendra Patel and written/directed by the visionary Abhinav Thakur, the film stars Puja Agarwal as Stuti, Indu Prasad as Asha, and features Ravi Sah and Ramsujan Singh in other pivotal roles. The film is set to challenge perceptions and ignite a powerful conversation about courage and social change.

The film follows Stuti, an ultra-modern vlogger, who ventures into the remote and seemingly quaint village of Aatmanpur for her latest video. Her search for unique content leads her to a dark discovery: the insidious practice of witch-hunting. A chilling reality unfolds as she witnesses the horrific exploitation of women under the guise of superstition, with victims like Asha being brutally targeted for their land and property. As Stuti's journey becomes deeply personal, she finds herself compelled to fight for justice, risking her own life to expose the truth.

The title, "Bisaahee," encapsulates the film's central theme of rebellion and defiance. It is a cinematic exploration of how ancient, barbaric practices are still used as a tool to exploit the vulnerable, and how the courage of a few can challenge a corrupt system. The narrative masterfully blends two opposite worlds-the digital, urban reality and a hidden world of fear and oppression-leading to a dramatic collision of values and beliefs.

The film is not only a gripping thriller but also a powerful social commentary with a strong universal appeal. It aims to shed light on a shocking reality that many are unaware still exists in modern India. The compelling narrative, combined with a unique visual treatment and a distinctive use of lights and colors, promises to deliver an unforgettable movie-watching experience for a global audience.

Mr. Narendra Patel, Producer, expressed his commitment to the project, stating, "'Bisaahee' is more than just a film; it is a mirror to a part of our society that remains untouched by progress. We are proud to tell a story that is both terrifying and profoundly relevant, highlighting the bravery of those who dare to stand against injustice."

Abhinav Thakur, the Writer and Director, added, "With 'Bisaahee,' my goal was to create a compelling story that exposes a dark truth while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. The film will force audiences to confront uncomfortable questions and reflect on the power of individual action in the face of systemic oppression."

About Piece wing Production Pvt. Ltd.:

Piece wing Production Pvt. Ltd. is a forward-thinking film production house dedicated to creating impactful and thought-provoking cinema. The company's mission is to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire meaningful conversations about society and humanity.