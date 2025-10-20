Get Updates
Poonam Reacts, “Who Decided To Make Me The Brand Ambassador Of Literal Fire?”

By
Poonam Reacts Who Decided To Make Me The Brand Ambassador

This Diwali, markets across India are lighting up not just with fireworks but with excitement over a new festive phenomenon called 'Poonam Pandey Crackers'. Inspired by the actress's bold and vivacious persona, these crackers have become one of the most talked-about items this festive season, entirely born out of public demand.

From 'Pandey Fuljhadi', 'Poonam Dhamaka', 'Poonam Pataka', 'Poonam Rocketwaah', to 'Poonam Desi Sparkle', each design reflects the fun, fearless, and flamboyant energy that Poonam is known for. Local vendors across Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities report a growing craze among customers eager to grab these limited-edition cracker packs that have quickly turned into collector's favorites.

Poonam saw her own pataka clips and just couldn't resist posting them. She went ahead and shared the videos with the caption - "Okay but who decided to make me the brand ambassador of literal fire?"

The collection's vibrant packaging, bold color palette, and catchy names have made it a perfect blend of humor, glamour, and festivity, adding a fresh pop-culture twist to traditional Diwali gifting.

While the campaign is not officially endorsed by Poonam Pandey, her personality has undeniably inspired the idea. The crackers have now become a symbol of how the festive spirit and pop culture often merge in the most unexpected and entertaining ways, proving once again that this Diwali everyone is talking about the real pataka of the season.

