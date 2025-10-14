Pritam: A Musical Set To Dazzle North America This October — From Bollywood Hits To Golden Stage Extravaganza

Pritam's North America Tour 2023 promises a memorable experience with live performances of iconic Bollywood songs, showcasing a talented lineup of singers. Join the celebration of music and emotion across various cities.

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as CINEMA On ST unveils its North America Tour,PRITAM 'A MUSICAL," featuring the renowned Indian composer PRITAM. This tour promises a captivating blend of cinema, music, and emotion.

For many years, Pritam's melodies have been the backdrop to countless lives worldwide. His songs have bridged generations, from romantic tales to major hits. This tour offers fans the unique opportunity to enjoy their favourite tunes live, performed by Pritam himself alongside a stellar lineup of singers such as Nikhita Gandhi, Akasa Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nakash Aziz, and Shashwat Singh.

Bollywood Music Extravaganza

The event is crafted as a tribute to Bollywood music with electrifying performances. A talented group of musicians will bring an energy that only genuine interaction between artists and fans can create. The show promises to be more than just a concert; it's an emotional celebration of music.

Pritam expressed his excitement about the tour: "Every song I've composed carries a memory, and performing them live brings those moments back to life. What makes this tour truly special is being on stage with such talented singers, gifted musicians, and local choirs who add their own spark to each city we visit. Every performance feels different because of that shared energy. This concert is more than just a show; it's a heartfelt celebration of you - the audience that has shown me so much love and appreciation over years, taking my music to unbelievable heights across platforms. This concert is a shared joy and I am so looking forward to it."

Tour Dates and Venues

The tour will kick off on October 16 in Houston at the Arena Theatre. It will then move to San Jose on October 18 at the Center for Performing Arts. Los Angeles will host the event on October 19 at Dolby Theatre, followed by New Jersey on October 24 at Ritz Theatre.

Aanand Dawda, Founder of Cinema On Stage, remarked: "Pritam is truly a musical legend, and it's a joy to bring him back to North America after such a long time. His music has meant something special to all of us. This tour is about bringing that feeling to life. It's about experiencing the songs we've loved for years, sung by the voices we know so well, in an atmosphere that feels close and real. That's what Cinema On Stage stands for; creating moments that stay with people."

Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly — seize this chance to experience Bollywood music's enchantment live on stage.