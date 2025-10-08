Producers Guild Of India Commits To Closer Ties With UK Producers

8th October 2025: As part of a wider package of UK partnerships with India announced today, Pact has signed and committed to a new MoU with the Producers Guild of India.

Producers Guild of India President, Shibasish Sarkar, apprised UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, about the signing of the MoU in their interaction at a meeting of the UK Prime Minister and the visiting UK delegation with the Indian filmmaking community.

The MoU follows the cultural cooperation agreement signed by the Minister for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy in May this year, and intends to lead to a more collaborative relationship between the UK and Indian production sectors and for both countries to share best practice, projects and ideas.

UK TV exports to India have remained consistent over the past five years (£23m in 2023/24), but with these new agreements and the history between the two countries, there is huge potential to increase both exports and co-productions.

As part of the MoU, both countries have committed to an 'education piece' about what each country has to offer, and to share best practices, market intelligence, reports on tax credits, co-production information and relevant organisations in each territory.

Pact has participated in a BFI (British Film Institute)-led webinar on the UK for Indian producers, and will host a reverse session for UK producers. These will be followed by co-development and co-production sessions, and introducing UK and Indian companies to each other via online match-making and in-person events in both countries, where possible.

A new MoU between the BFI, the lead organisation for film and the moving image in the UK and its Indian equivalent the NFDC (National Film Development Corporation) will establish a framework of close cooperation across film and broader screen to boost co-production, greater access for audiences, cultural exchange and support for film heritage.

Pact's Head of International and Projects, Ross Lewis, said: "I'm delighted to be able to renew Pact's relationship with the Producers Guild of India (PGI) with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). At a time of increased political co-operation between the UK and India, and with our shared history such a rich source of inspiring stories, it feels that the time is right to do all we can to bring together our two world-leading production sectors for even more successful collaborations."

Producers Guild of India's President Shibasish Sarkar said, "The United Kingdom is already a popular destination for Indian filmmakers who choose to film abroad, and the time is ripe now to take that engagement to the next level by widening and deepening ties between the filmmaking communities of both nations. I am confident that our relationship with Pact will act as a catalyst in that process, and we look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Pact to realise the immense potential of India-UK creative collaborations."