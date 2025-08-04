Rajab Butt Leaked Video Controversy: Is Pak Influencer Cheating On His Pregnant Wife? Here’s What We Know

Rajab Butt Viral Video Controversy: Social media is once again at the center of a major controversy, this time involving popular Pakistani influencer Rajab Butt. A short video, allegedly featuring him with fellow TikToker Zahra Malik, has gone viral and triggered widespread criticism.

The eight-second clip, showing two people who appear to be Rajab and Zahra in an intimate moment, has been widely shared on platforms like Telegram, Twitter, and YouTube. As the video spread, eye-catching captions helped it gain even more traction, sparking online outrage and curiosity.

IS RAJAB BUTT CHEATING ON HIS WIFE EMAAN WITH ZAHRA MALIK?

The backlash grew stronger as screenshots from the video also began circulating. Many social media users expressed anger, especially after learning that Rajab Butt's wife is currently expecting a child. This has led to heated discussions online, with some questioning the authenticity of the video and others demanding to know how such private content was leaked in the first place.

As netizens are accusing Rajab of cheating on his pregnant wife Emaan, Rajab has finally opened up about the controversy. Amid the viral spread of a private video allegedly featuring Rajab and Zahra, the Pakistani influencer has finally spoken out, claiming that parts of the circulating footage are fake and have been created using AI.

He said he initially stayed silent, hoping the situation would settle on its own. But with growing pressure from fans and followers, he felt forced to address the matter publicly.

HERE'S HOW EMAAN REACTED TO RAJAB BUTT'S LEAKED VIDEO

Meanwhile, Emaan, Rajab's wife, has chosen not to make any public statements. However, her brother recently shared an update on her behalf. He said Emaan is staying mentally strong but is not in the right frame of mind to speak out. If she does decide to comment, he added, it will be through the family and not her personal social media.

As things seemed to quiet down, the controversy flared up again when Rajab went live on social media and accused Emaan's brother of taking advantage of the situation for personal attention. His comments triggered fresh outrage and reignited online debates.

With both sides continuing to share their versions online, the public remains hooked to every new development. The drama shows no signs of slowing down as the digital world watches closely.

DISCLAIMER: We strongly condemn any act of invading someone's privacy, including the unauthorized leaking or sharing of private videos or images. Such actions are not only unethical but may also be illegal under data protection and cybercrime laws. This article is intended solely for informational purposes and does not support or encourage the violation of anyone's personal boundaries. We urge readers to respect individuals' right to privacy and avoid circulating or engaging with such content.