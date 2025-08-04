Rajat Dalal, Asim Riaz, Anurag Dobhal, Shalin Bhanot And More Lit Up the Great Cricket League Launch Evening

The Great Cricket League (GCL) unveiled its grand launch with a spectacular evening where cricket met entertainment in the most exciting way. The event created an electrifying atmosphere as fans got their first glimpse of the league's star captains, setting the tone for a season full of thrill and glamour.

Taking center stage were Rajat Dalal, Asim Riaz, Anurag Dobhal, Rohit Zinjurke, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), who will lead their respective teams this season. Their presence brought the launch night alive, giving fans a taste of the excitement and energy the league promises.

The unique format of the Great Cricket League features popular faces from the entertainment industry stepping onto the cricket field, combining the passion of the sport with star power. The captains shared their enthusiasm for the league and their determination to give audiences a season to remember.

Every moment of the evening reflected the perfect mix of competition and celebration, with the captains drawing immense attention and appreciation. The launch served as a preview of the dynamic personalities and spirited performances that will define this year's tournament.

With its grand opening, the Great Cricket League (GCL) is all set to deliver a season of thrilling matches, unforgettable moments, and non-stop entertainment for fans everywhere.