Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Diljit Dosanjh Urges Fans To Pray For Injured Punjabi Singer During Hong Kong Concert

Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh emotionally urged fans to pray for Rajvir Jawanda, who is recovering after a severe motorcycle accident. Rajvir's condition has slightly improved, and fans continue to support him during this challenging time.



During a concert in Hong Kong, Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh paused to offer a heartfelt prayer for fellow artist Rajvir Jawanda. Rajvir is currently fighting for his life following a severe motorcycle accident. Addressing the crowd, Diljit urged everyone to pray for Rajvir, whom he described as "a very dear brother" and "a beautiful singer." His emotional appeal touched many fans present.

Rajvir Jawanda, known for songs like 'Kali Jawande Di,' 'Mera Dil,' and 'Sardari,’ has also appeared in Punjabi films. A bike enthusiast, he frequently shared videos of his rides through scenic hills. This passion has now left his followers deeply concerned after the tragic incident.

Diljit's Emotional Appeal

"Please pray for him. Prayers have a lot of impact. He should get well soon. He should come back to us, back on stage. He is a very beautiful singer, Rajveer Veera," Diljit expressed to the audience with visible emotion. He praised Rajvir's character, highlighting his humility and lack of controversies.

The video clip from the concert is circulating widely on social media platforms. Fans are closely monitoring updates on Rajvir's health since the unfortunate accident occurred last Saturday.

Health Updates and Support

After the crash, Rajvir suffered severe head and spine injuries and was initially treated at the Civil Hospital. He even experienced a cardiac arrest before being transferred to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited him there and mentioned that although Rajvir remains unconscious, his condition has improved slightly.

Diljit had earlier expressed his concern on social media, writing, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news." His gesture resonated with fans who are hopeful for Rajvir's recovery.

Concert Highlights

On Monday, Dosanjh shared several photos and a charming video from his Hong Kong concert as a token of gratitude to his fans. The concert was filled with energy and emotion as fans supported both artists during this challenging time.

The incident has deeply affected those who admire Rajvir's work and passion for biking. As they await further updates on his health, fans continue to send their prayers and support to him and his family.