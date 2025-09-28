Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Is Rajvir MARRIED? Punjabi Singer's Marital Status In Spotlight Amid Health Scare

Photo Credit: Instagram/@rajvirjawandaofficial

Rajvir Jawanda Accident News: Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently battling for his life following a shocking road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday (Sept 27). The incident has left fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry in deep concern. A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had not only suffered major injuries but also experienced a cardiac arrest, as per HT. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was immediately referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for advanced treatment.

Amid Rajvir Jawanda's critical health scare, another question has fans curious - is the Punjabi singer married? As prayers pour in, his personal life has suddenly come under the spotlight.

Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: How Is Punjabi Singer Doing Now?

Amid Rajvir Jawanda's critical health scare following a serious road accident, the internet has been flooded with false death rumours. However, fellow Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa has stepped in to set the record straight.

In a video message from the hospital, Bawa confirmed that Rajvir is on the path to recovery and urged fans not to believe or spread any fake news. "Meri benti hai koi vi rumour social media te na failao. Tusi saare ardaas karo ki Rajvir Chardikala ch rave," he said, asking everyone to keep Rajvir in their prayers instead of fueling speculation.

Is Rajvir Jawanda Married?

Fans have long been curious about Rajvir Jawanda's marital status, as the Punjabi singer has kept his personal life firmly out of the spotlight. However, it has now come to light that Jawanda is indeed married and also has children. That said, the identity of his wife remains undisclosed, keeping the mystery alive around his private world.

While sharing an update on Rajvir Jawanda's health, Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh unexpectedly mentioned that he is married and has children. The moment was captured in an Instagram reel shared by The Mohali Bytes, where Aulakh addressed the media, urging fans to pray for Rajvir's recovery. Though known for keeping his personal life private, the casual remark offered a rare glimpse into Aulakh's off-stage life.

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda?

Born in 1990, Rajvir Jawanda is a 35-year-old Punjabi singer and actor, best known for chart-topping tracks like Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari. With his powerful vocals and charismatic screen presence, he has also made a mark in Punjabi cinema, earning a loyal fan base across the Punjabi entertainment industry.