Rajvir Jawanda Accident Update: Singer's Last Conversation With His Wife Before Crash Will Break Your Heart

Rajvir Jawanda Accident Update: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has been in the news for a distressing incident. While travelling to Shimla with friends, he was involved in a severe accident in Baddi. Known for his passion for biking, Rajvir was on a 1300cc motorcycle when the mishap occurred, resulting in critical injuries. Reports indicate he sustained significant head, neck, and spine injuries and is receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. For the uninitiated, the deadly accident took place at around 1:45 pm on September 27, 2025 and the news has left the Punjabi music industry and Rajvir's fans are deeply affected by the news of his accident.

Many celebrities like Gippy Grewal, Kanwar Grewal, and Kulwinder Billa have visited him at the hospital. According to media reports, while Rajvir did receive initial medical attention, he suffered two heart attacks while he was being transferred to Fortis Hospital. To note, Rajvir Jawanda is currently ona ventilator and his condition continues to be critical. While fans have been praying for his speedy recovery, his family and close aides were also seen performing prayers outside the hospital, praying for Rajvir's well-being. Amid this, one of Rajvir's close aides spoke about the singer's family.

Rajvir Jawanda's Last Conversation With Wife

One of Rajvir Jawanda's close aides, in conversation with Daily Post Punjabi, revealed that the singer's family is in deep pain at the moment and is praying continuously for his health. He also revealed that Rajvir's last conversation with his wife, and stated that the Kangni singer's mother had mentioned that his wife didn't want him to go for the ride. Rajvir's friend revealed that during his last conversation with his wife, the latter told the singer not to leave the house. However, destiny had other plans.

Jeet Jagjit Shares Rajvir Jawanda's Health Update

On the other hand, singer Jeet Jagjit highlighted the seriousness of Rajvir's health, noting that doctors have restricted visitors. He addressed circulating rumours about Rajvir being declared brain dead, clarifying that no such confirmation exists yet. Jeet urged everyone to keep the singer in their prayers during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, several Punjabi stars have taken to social media and extended prayers for Rajvir Jawanda. Taking to Instagram story, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news". On the other hand, Guru Randhwa wrote, "Prayers to Waheguru ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rahvirjawandaofficial paji".