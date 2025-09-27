Rajvir Jawanda Accident Update: Jeet Jagjit Reveals Real Reason For Bike Crash; Shares Singer's Health Update



Rajvir Jawanda Accident Update: Rajvir Jawanda, a renowned Punjabi singer, has been all over the headlines for a shocking reason. The Surname singer met with a deadly accident in Baddi while he was enroute to Shimla with his friends. To note, Rajvir Jawanda, who is known for his love for bike riding, was riding a 1300cc bike when he met with an accident and was critically injured. According to media reports, Rajvir Jawanda suffered major head, neck and spine injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in Mohali's Fortis Hospital. The media reports also suggested that he had suffered two heart attacks while he was being shifted to Fortis Hospital. However, no official statement has been released in this regard

Rajvir Jawanda Deadly Accident Real Reason

The news of Rajvir Jawanda's unfortunate accident has come as a shock not only to his family but also to the entire Punjabi industry and his massive fan following. While several celebs, including Gippy Grewal, Kanwar Grewal, Kulwinder Billa etc, have reached the hospital, singer Jeet Jagjit has shared what exactly happened during the accident. While talking to the media, Jeet Jagjit revealed that Rajvir was accompanied by 5-6 of his biker friends when a wild animal crashed into his bike which led to the brutal accident. While other riders are fine, Rajvir's condition is critical. In fact, a video of the accident location has been going viral on social media, wherein Rajvir's bike was seen crashed on the side of the road.

Rajvir Jawanda's Update: Is The Singer Declared Brain Dead?

Jeet Jagjit also emphasised that Rajvir's condition is very critical and doctors haven't allowed anyone to meet him.. He also addressed the rumours of Rajvir being declared brain dead and stated that nothing is confirmed as of now, while urging everyone to pray for the singer.

Meanwhile, several Punjabi stars have taken to social media and extended prayers for Rajvir Jawanda. Taking to Instagram story, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news". On the other hand, Guru Randhwa wrote, "Prayers to Waheguru ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rahvirjawandaofficial paji".