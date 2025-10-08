Rajvir Jawanda Death: Late Singer’s Last Conversation With Wife Before His Fatal Accident Is Heart-Breaking

Rajvir Jawanda Death: Punjabi music fans are mourning the loss of Rajvir Jawanda, a renowned singer who passed away at 35. On October 8, 2025, Rajvir succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal road accident. For the uninitiated, the incident occurred on September 27 in Baddi during a bike trip to Shimla with friends. To note, Rajvir Jawanda was receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali when he breathed his last this morning. The news has come as a shock to all his fans and friends in the industry,

For the uninitiated, Rajvir's accident resulted in severe head trauma, along with a broken neck and spine. Initially treated at the Civil Hospital, he was later transferred to Fortis Hospital for specialised care. Despite efforts by medical and neurosurgery teams, his condition remained critical. His heart struggled to function properly, necessitating ventilator support from the outset. The news of Rajvir's passing has deeply affected his global fan base.

Rajvir Jawanda's Last Conversation With Wife Before Fatal Accident

As fans have been mourning Rajvir's demise, his last conversation with his wife has surfaced online. One of Rajvir Jawanda's close aides, in conversation with Daily Post Punjabi, spilled beans about the late singer's conversation with his wife before the accident that took his life. In a poignant revelation, Rajvir's friend recounted the singer's last conversation with his wife. During this exchange, she expressed her wish for him to stay home and not embark on the ride. Despite her concerns, unforeseen circumstances led to a different outcome.

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda's Wife?

To note, Rajvir Jawanda had been quite reserved about his personal life and kept his family away from the limelight. While there have been endless speculations about Rajvir's wife, the singer's wife has made sure to not come in the limelight so far.

Meanwhile, Mankirt Aulakh has mourned Rajvir Jawanda's demise and wrote, "ਸਾਡੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਹੀ ਰਿਹਾ ਸਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਅਜੀਜ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ। ਅੱਜ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਤੋ ਇੱਕ ਅਣਮੁੱਲਾ ਹੀਰਾ ਇਸ ਫਾਨੀ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਵਿਦਾ ਆਖ ਗਿਆ। ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਪੁੱਤ ਇੱਕ ਭੈਣ ਦਾ ਵੀਰ ਇੱਕ ਘਰਵਾਲੀ ਦਾ ਸੁਹਾਗ ਬੱਚਿਆ ਦਾ ਬਾਪ ਤੇ ਯਾਰਾ ਦਾ ਯਾਰ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਅਲਵਿਦਾ ਆਖ ਗਿਆ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ ਬਖਸ਼ੇ। ਮੈਂ ਜਿੰਨੇ ਯੋਗਾ ਹਾਂ ਜਵੰਧਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਖੜਾ ਹਾਂ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ (Our very dear Rajveer Jawanda is no more with us. Today a priceless diamond from the world said goodbye to this mortal world. Today a mother's son, a sister's brother, a wife's friend, a father of children and a friend of friends said goodbye to all. May Waheguru bless the family with strength to accept the fate. I stand with the Jawanda family as much yoga. Waheguru)".