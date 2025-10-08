Rajvir Jawanda Death: Late Singer’s Last Post Shared Day Before His Accident Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Emotional

Rajvir Jawanda Death: Rajvir Jawanda, the renowned Punjabi singer, is no more with us. The 35 year old singer passed away on October 8, 2025. According to media reports, Rajvir passed away while undergoing treatment in Mohali's Fortis Hospital days after he had met with a deadly accident. For the uninitiated, Rajvir had met with a road accident while he was on a bike trip with his friends to Shimla. The accident took place on September 27 in Baddi following which Rajvir had suffered severe injuries and was on ventilator ever since.

To note, Rajvir Jawanda had suffered major head injuries in the accident and was left with a broken neck and spine. While he was rushed to the Civil Hospital initially, Rajvir was soon referred to Fortis Hospital in Mohali wherein medical and neurosurgery teams began immediate evaluation and treatment. Reportedly, while his heart wasn't functioning properly initially, Rajvir was put on ventilator immediately. The singer passed away 11 days after the accident and was still on ventilator as suggested by the media reports. The news has come as a major jolt to his massive fan following across the world.

Rajvir Jawanda Last Instagram Post

As fans have been mourning Rajvir's demise, his last Instagram post has been going viral on social media and it has left fans in tears. To note, Rajvir's last post was shared a day before he had met with an accident. In the video, the late singer was standing by a lake side along with a car and a caravan tied to each other. The lush green landscape added to the beauty of the video as Rajvir was all smiles while posing for the camera. The video had his song Tu Dis Painda playing in the background.

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda?

For those unaware, Rajvir Jawanda is a renowned Punjabi singer. Before achieving fame, Rajvir Jawanda had an intriguing journey. He completed a training course with the Punjab police and considered a career in law enforcement. However, his passion for music and acting led him to pursue a career in the Punjabi entertainment industry instead. Rajvir Jawanda made significant contributions to Punjab's music scene with hits like "Sardaari," "Zor," "Kali Jawande Di," "Rabb Karke," "Kangani", "Mera Dil" etc. In addition to singing, Rajvir explored acting. He appeared in films such as "Jind Jaan," "Subedar Joginder Singh," "Mindo Taseeldarni," and "Kaka Ji." These roles earned him acclaim and showcased his versatility as an entertainer.