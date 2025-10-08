Rajvir Jawanda Death Real Reason: Here’s How Late Singer Died? Know What Happened 11 Days Post Accident



Rajvir Jawanda Death Real Reason: Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has tragically passed away at the age of 35. He breathed his last October 8, 2025 while receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali - 11 days after his shocking and brutal accident. The singer had been involved in a serious accident during a bike trip with friends to Shimla. The incident occurred on September 27 in Baddi, leading to severe injuries and Rajvir eventually succumbed to injuries today at the hospital.

According to media reports, Rajvir was riding a 1300cc bike while he was allegedly hit by a wild animal. It was reported that Rajvir sustained significant head trauma and suffered from a broken neck and spine due to the accident. After the initial treatment, Rajvir was referred to Fortis Hospital for further care wherein medical teams there began immediate evaluations and treatments. Despite efforts, his heart struggled to function properly, necessitating ventilator support.

Rajvir Jawanda Death Time

To note, Rajvir Jawanda was on ventilator for 11 days wherein his health was fluctuating quite often. While he did show some improvement, he eventually succumbed to injuries and breathed his last at 10:55 AM today.

Rajvir Jawanda Death Real Reason Revealed

In a media bulletin shared by Fortis Hospital in Mohali, as reported by PTC News, the official confirmed that Rajvir Jawanda had suffered several spinal injuries and brain damage and that his condition was critical since the first day. The hospital authorities also emphasised that Rajvir died of multiple organ failure.

Meanwhile, several celebs have taken to social media to mourn Rajvir's demise. Renowned Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa wrote, "ਖੁਸ਼ਦਿਲ ਅਤੇ ਨੇਕ ਇਨਸਾਨ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਦਾ ਇੰਝ ਜਾਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਹੈ,ਅਲਵਿਦਾ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ🙏 Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial 🙏 May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten".