Rajvir Jawanda Death Reason: Punjabi Singer Passes Away Days After His Brutal Road Accident



Rajvir Jawanda Death Reason: In one of the most heartbreaking news, renowned Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is no more with us. The singer, who is known for popular songs Surname, Kangani, Kamla, Sardaari etc, passed away at the age of 35 on October 8, 2025 while undergoing treatment in Mohali's Fortis Hospital. The news was confirmed by popular Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi who shared the news and wrote, "Haye O merya Rabbaa. Dhakka karta". According to media reports, Rajvir Jawanda had met with a deadly accident on September 27, 2025, while he was on his way to Shimla with his friends. Reportedly, Rajvir was riding a 1300cc bike at the time of the incident which took place in Baddi. In a shocking turn of events, his bike met with an accident and he had suffered severe head and spine injuries.

Rajvir Jawanda Death Reason

The media reports suggested that Rajvir, who was rushed to Mohali's Fortis Hospital after an initial medical attention, was critical. During a conversation with the media, singer Mankirat Aulakh revealed that Rajvir's spine was broken at two points and the singer even had a broken neck which had cut down the oxygen supply to his brain. In fact, Rajvir was also on ventilator since 11 days. While he did show some signs of improvement, things deteriorated lately.

How Did Rajvir Jawanda Meet With An Accident?

Singer Jeet Jagjit provided details about the incident while talking to media and stated that Rajvir was riding with a group of 5-6 biker friends when his bike collided with a wild animal, causing the crash. While the other riders escaped unharmed, Rajvir's was critically injured.

Meanwhile, as per one of Rajvir's close aides, singer's mother disclosed that Rajvir's wife had advised him against going on the ride. In a conversation with Daily Post Punjabi, Rajvir's friend recounted the last interaction between the singer and his wife. During this exchange, she urged him to stay home. Unfortunately, circumstances unfolded differently than anticipated.

To note, Rajvir is survived by his wife and two kids and his mother.