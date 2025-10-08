Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Here’s When Late Punjabi Singer’s Last Rites Will Take Place

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: In the most heartbreaking news from the Punjabi entertainment industry, Rajvir Jawanda has passed away today. He was 35. The renowned Punjabi singer, who had met with an accident last month, passed away after being on ventilator for 11 days. The news has sent a wave of grief and shock across the entertainment industry with celebs and fans mourning Rajvir's untimely demise. For the uninitiated, Rajvir Jawanda breathed his last in Mohali's Fortis Hospital while undergoing a treatment after he suffered severe injuries during a bike accident.

To note, Rajvir had met with a fatal accident on September 27 while he was enroute Shimla with his friends while riding his 1300 cc bike. According to media reports, Rajvir was hit by wild animals who were fighting on the road which led to the crash. As a result, Rajvir suffered several head injuries along with a broken neck and spine. While his condition was critical, he was on ventilator under the supervision of Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams. However, Rajvir Jawanda eventually succumbed to multiple organ failure on October 8.

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral Date & Time

While fans have been mourning Rajvir's demise, the Punjabi singer's last rites will take place on October 9 (Thursday) in his hometown in Punjab. According to a post shared by singer Ammy Virk, Rajvir's funeral will take place in his native village in Jagraon, Ludhiana at around 11 am. Rajvir Jawanda is survived by his wife, kids and mother.

Meanwhile, several celebs have mourned Rajvir's demise and offered condolences. Renowned Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa wrote, "ਖੁਸ਼ਦਿਲ ਅਤੇ ਨੇਕ ਇਨਸਾਨ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਦਾ ਇੰਝ ਜਾਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਹੈ,ਅਲਵਿਦਾ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ🙏 Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial 🙏 May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten".