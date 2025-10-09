Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Late Singer's Daughter Was Preparing Gift For Him; Gagan Kokri Reveals Emotional Deets



Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has died at 35. He passed away on October 8, 2025, while being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. His death followed a severe accident during a bike trip with friends to Shimla. The tragic incident occurred on September 27 in Baddi, resulting in critical injuries that led to his demise. Reports indicate that Rajvir was riding a 1300cc motorcycle when he was allegedly struck by a wild animal. This collision caused significant head injuries and fractures to his neck and spine.

After initial medical attention, Rajvir Jawanda was transferred to Fortis Hospital for advanced treatment. At Fortis Hospital, medical teams promptly began assessing and treating Rajvir's injuries. Despite their efforts, his heart faced difficulties functioning properly, requiring ventilator support. The severity of his injuries ultimately proved insurmountable and Rajvir passed away after being on ventilator for 11 days due to multiple organ failure. As the news came as a shock to everyone, his funeral will take place today in his native village

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Gagan Kokri Reveals Late Singer's Kids Reaction

To note, several celebs from the Punjabi industry were seen offering condolences to Rajvir during his funeral today. Among these, singer Gagan Kokri was seen getting emotional as he shared Rajvir's kids' reaction to his untimely demise. The renowned singer revealed that Rajvir's daughter, who was unaware of his demise, was making a special gift for him to welcome him home. However, the news of Rajvir's demise broke her into tears. On the other hand, Rajvir's son is still too young to understand the loss and was too curious to see everyone at their residence as per Gagan Kokri.

Rajvir Jawanda's Family's Special Tribute To Him

On the other hand, Rajvir Jawanda's family has reportedly decided to conduct his funeral at the same place wherein he had organised his first stage years ago - which happens to be a school ground in his native village. Fans have even termed it as a perfect tribute to the late singer.

Meanwhile, several celebs have mourned Rajvir's demise on social media. Taking to Instagram story, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Waheguru" along with Rajvir's pic while, Neeru Bajwa wrote, "ਖੁਸ਼ਦਿਲ ਅਤੇ ਨੇਕ ਇਨਸਾਨ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਦਾ ਇੰਝ ਜਾਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਹੈ,ਅਲਵਿਦਾ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ🙏 Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial 🙏 May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten".