Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: Sidhu Moosewala's Dad Visits Singer; Spills Beans About His Critical Condition

Rajvir Jawada Health Update: In what came as one of the most heartbreaking news from the Punjabi entertainment industry, renowned Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda met with a major accident. The accident happened on September 27 when Rajvir was enroute to Shimla on a bike trip. The unfortunate incident took place in Baddi and Rajvir Jawanda was said to be severely injured in the crash. According to media reports, Rajvir, who was riding a 1300cc adventure bike, met with an accident after a wild animal crashed into his bike. As a result, he suffered major head injuries.

The media report suggested that the 35 years old singer was rushed to the Civil Hospital for initial medication and was later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. And while he has been undergoing the medical treatment, it was reported that Rajvir had a broken neck, a broken spine along with major head injuries following which his condition was set to be critical. As his fans have been praying in large numbers for his speedy recovery, several celebs were spotted visiting Rajvir and his family in the hospital

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Shares Rajvir Jawanda's Health Update

Among all the celebs visiting him, late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu had visited Rajvir Jawanda in the hospital and shared an update about his health. Talking to the media, Sidhu stated Balkaur Singh Sidhu stated that Rajvir is critical but has been improving.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets Rajvir Jawanda's Wife & Mother

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also met Rajvir's family in the hospital and revealed that while the singer's heart and other organs were badly affected initially, things have been improving gradually. However, Rajvir continues to be unconscious at the moment. He also shared Rajvir's wife and his mother's reaction to his recovery and revealed that the family stated that they are hopeful now for Kangani's singer's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, several celebs have come out in his support and extended prayers for Rajvir's health. Taking to Instagram story, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news". On the other hand, Guru Randhwa wrote, "Prayers to Waheguru ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rahvirjawandaofficial paji".