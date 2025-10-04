Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection: Abir-Mimi's Sequel Eyes 5 Cr Milestone; Scores 4.55 Cr In Extended Week 1

Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection: The director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee are celebrating a major success with their latest release, the political thriller Raktabeej 2, which has firmly established itself as one of the biggest attractions of this Puja season. The film has earned an impressive ₹4.55 crore as its estimated Nett Box Office Collection (BOC) for the extended Week One, a significant achievement that puts the director duo on track for a festive hat-trick following their previous successes, Aamar Boss and Bohurupi. The movie also scored the #8 All Time Biggest Week at the West Bengal Box Office.

With the current momentum and the film's strong audience reception, Raktabeej 2 is now all set to cross the coveted ₹5 crore mark this weekend. The film, starring Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Victor Banerjee, Anashua Majumdar, and Seema Biswas, has been praised for its expansive scale and elevated production quality, delivering a high-octane cinematic experience with impactful visuals and a focused narrative.

Raktabeej 2 is a much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Raktabeej, and its high-stakes narrative centers on an international political action thriller with intense cross-border themes. The plot is a layered chase, picking up months after a failed assassination attempt, as investigator Pankaj Sinha (Abir Chatterjee) and SP Sanjukta Mitra (Mimi Chakraborty) track the new terrorist leader, Munir Alam (Ankush Hazra).

A key talking point among the audience is the commanding performance by Ankush Hazra as the powerful antagonist, which is being widely hailed as one of his career-best roles, alongside the nuanced portrayal by Abir Chatterjee. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actors Victor Banerjee and Seema Biswas, the latter of whom reunites with the director duo after over three decades.