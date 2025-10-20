Ranveer Allahbadia-Nikki Sharma Breakup CONFIRMED: BeerBiceps Drops Diwali Pics With New Gf; WHO Is She?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beerbiceps, @juhi.bhatt

Ranveer Allahbadia New Gf: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has once again become the center of social media attention-this time not for his professional ventures, but for his personal life. After a series of controversies earlier this year, including backlash over his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show, Ranveer appears to be getting his career back on track. However, even as he refocuses on his work, his love life continues to make headlines. Months after his breakup with actress Nikki Sharma, Ranveer seems to have found love again.

Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS New Relationship Post Break-Up With Nikki Sharma

For months, speculation had been rife about Ranveer's breakup with his then-partner Nikki Sharma. Fans began noticing subtle signs of distance between the two, fueling rumors of a split. The YouTuber later confirmed the news indirectly on his own podcast, where he admitted that he was going through a breakup around the same time as the much-discussed India's Got Latent controversy.

Now, Ranveer has once again stirred curiosity with his latest Diwali 2025 Instagram post. The motivational creator and entrepreneur shared festive pictures that many believe subtly hint at a new relationship.

Sharing pictures of his Diwali 2025 preparations, Ranveer captioned his post, "Happy Diwali 💝

Having a grown man Diwali this year. First time I decorated my own place, thanks to some divine help ❤️‍🩹

Life's good when you begin your day with a LIVE Rasraj Ji Maharaj Bajrang Baan. And end it with some Soft 1960s music.

Spectacular outfit courtesy @roy_calcutta_official & my bro @rabhisek...

2025 is my happiest Diwali yet 🪔

Check out his post below:

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) New Gf Name, Photo: Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

But just as fans were coming to terms with the news of his split, Ranveer's latest Diwali 2025 post has set the internet abuzz yet again. Dressed in an elegant traditional outfit, the YouTuber and podcaster dropped pictures of his Diwali 2025 preparations on his Instagram handle. What caught everyone's attention was Ghibli-inspired AI-generated pictures of a mystery girl, hinting at his new girlfriend.

Soon after Ranveer's post went viral, Juhi Bhatt uploaded a picture featuring a similar floral rangoli and a bouquet of pink roses, sparking talk that the two may have celebrated Diwali together. Fans were quick to play detective, pointing out that both Ranveer and Juhi follow each other on Instagram, further fueling the dating rumours.

Ranveer's ladylove, Juhi Bhatt is a model, actress and influencer. According to reports, she is currently said to be in her late 20s. Juhi is quite active on Instagram and currently has 458k followers on the said platform.