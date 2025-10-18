Ranveer Allahbadia’s SECRET WEDDING? Viral Video With Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta Leaves Fans Curious

Ranveer Allahbadia's recent remarks at a Diwali party have sparked speculation about his marital status. With no confirmation, fans are left wondering about his relationship status and possible connections to past partners.

Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps on YouTube and podcast platforms, gained attention earlier this year due to a controversy on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. During the show, he posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, leading to multiple FIRs against him, Samay, and others involved. Ranveer later admitted his mistake to the police, apologised, and promised to exercise caution in the future.

Recently, a video featuring Ranveer at Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Diwali party in Mumbai has gone viral. In the clip, Ravie is heard asking Ranveer about someone’s whereabouts. Ranveer responds that "She will come in sometime," prompting Sargun to teasingly inquire about how long it would take. This interaction has led fans to speculate about Ranveer's relationship status.

Speculations About Marriage

The video has sparked rumours of a secret marriage for Ranveer. However, it remains unclear if he was referring to a 'wife' or possibly a new girlfriend. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding his marital status. Fans are eagerly waiting for more information to clarify these speculations.

Previously, Ranveer was linked with television actress Nikki Sharma. He frequently shared photos with her on social media but kept her identity hidden by using a sunflower emoji over her face. Speculation about their breakup arose when Ranveer unfollowed Nikki on Instagram.

Past Relationships

Ranveer's past relationship with Nikki Sharma was kept relatively private despite his public persona. The couple seemed close as they often appeared together in pictures shared online. However, their relationship status became uncertain after the social media activity suggested a possible split.

The recent developments have left fans curious about who 'she' might be in the viral video from the Diwali party. Whether it's someone new or related to his past relationships remains unknown until further details emerge from either Ranveer or those close to him.

As fans await more clarity on Ranveer Allahbadia's personal life, they continue to follow his content online while speculating about his current relationship status based on recent events and interactions captured in videos like the one from the Diwali celebration.