Reel Life Couple Laqshay Kapoor And Sonal Chauhan Come Together For ‘Aisi Jannat’

A fresh on-screen duo is all set to steal hearts-singer Laqshay Kapoor and actress Sonal Chauhan come together for an upcoming romantic track titled "Aisi Jannat", releasing on 7th August.

Known for his soulful voice, Laqshay Kapoor brings his emotional depth to the song, while Sonal Chauhan, with her elegance and effortless screen presence, adds the perfect visual charm. The pairing feels refreshing, and their chemistry-evident even in behind-the-scenes glimpses-has already caught the attention of fans online.

Shot in a warm, picturesque setting, "Aisi Jannat" promises to be a blend of heartfelt melody and visual beauty. From quiet smiles to playful banter, the energy between Laqshay and Sonal hints at a love story that's soft, intimate, and deeply relatable.

As the countdown to 7th August begins, excitement around the track continues to build. Whether it's the magic in the music or the spark between the lead pair-"Aisi Jannat" looks ready to strike a chord with music lovers and romantics alike.