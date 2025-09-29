Renowned Singer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah Joins TM Talent Management Exclusively

Renowned singer-songwriter and composer Faheem Abdullah has signed an exclusive agreement with TM Talent Management, marking a pivotal milestone in his artistic journey. The collaboration underscores Faheem's commitment to expanding his creative horizons while strengthening TM Talent Management's reputation as one of India's premier artist management agencies.

Co-founded and directed by Alaap Gosher, TM Talent management drives the company's strategic growth and creative vision, empowering artists to unlock global opportunities across music and entertainment.

Faheem Abdullah: A voice that resonates

Faheem Abdullah first captured hearts with his breakout single Jhelum, followed by chart-topping tracks like Saiyaara and Ishq from his acclaimed 14-track album Lost; Found. Known for his distinctive voice and genre-blending style, Faheem has journeyed from an independent artist to a celebrated name in cinematic music-a path defined by self-discovery and constant reinvention. He has been praised for introducing a fresh soundscape to Indian music that bridges traditional roots with modern experimentation.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Faheem Abdullah shared: I am really excited to start off this journey with TM Talent Management. I always knew that this is where I will be heard and understood. And given my long term association with TM Ventures, this is homecoming.

Welcoming Faheem to the roster, Alaap Gosher, Co-Founder & CEO, TM Ventures Pvt. Ltd., said: "We're thrilled to welcome Faheem Abdullah to TM Talent Management family exclusively. Faheem's artistry and spirit are truly exceptional, and he represents the kind of bold talent we're passionate about championing. Our mission is to provide him with every opportunity and environment to expand his reach, explore new dimensions of his sound, and shape an enduring legacy in music. This partnership is about growth, exploration, and unlocking Faheem's full potential in India and beyond - and we're excited to embark on this journey together."

With this collaboration, TM Ventures aims to guide Faheem in shaping not just a career, but an enduring legacy - one that inspires a new generation of artists. This next phase together will focus on scaling his artistry while staying true to the authenticity that has defined his journey so far.