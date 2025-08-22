Rolling Loud India Reveals Venue And Dates: Ticket Details & All You Need To Know

Mumbai, 21st August, 2025: Driving hip-hop's global reach forward, Rolling Loud is set to make history again with its Indian debut. The highly anticipated, inaugural Rolling Loud India is set for November 22nd and 23rd at the Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The two-day festival will be exclusively ticketed and produced in partnership with District, the going out vertical by Zomato.

The excitement has been building, and Mumbai, a powerhouse of India's burgeoning hip-hop culture, is the perfect stage for this historic event. After a decade of delivering high-octane moments and bringing the global hip-hop community together, Rolling Loud promises an equally dynamic and unforgettable experience for Indian fans.

The Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, isn't just a venue; it's a destination chosen for its prime location and accessibility, and is fittingly named to commemorate Rolling Loud's first-ever festival in India. With seamless metro connectivity on the newly operational Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, fans can get to the festival with ease. The area itself is a welcome departure from urban congestion, boasting more greenery and less traffic, creating the perfect vibe for a music festival. With the venue being just a 60-minute commute from most parts of Mumbai, Kharghar is the perfect, centrally located host for this historic event. This is a space designed to ensure an end-to-end, user-friendly experience for everyone.

Dr. Atul Patne - Pr. Secretary Tourism, Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra is proud to host Rolling Loud's debut in India. By bringing this landmark event to the state, it strengthens our commitment to position Maharashtra as a hub for global entertainment and culture. This new venue adds Navi Mumbai to the map of destinations for world-class performances. It is equipped with great infrastructure and connectivity and is surrounded by Maharashtra's green landscape. We look forward to the energy and passion that Rolling Loud and District by Zomato will bring to Maharashtra."

Commenting on the announcement, Rolling Loud Founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, said, "As we continue expanding Rolling Loud's global footprint, selecting the right location is key to delivering on both fan expectations and our creative vision. Loud Park, Kharghar offers an excellent canvas for our India debut - an expansive setting that gives us the space to design an immersive festival experience while remaining easily accessible for fans across the region. We're excited to bring Loud Park to life this November."

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato said, "We believe that for a cultural event as significant as Rolling Loud's debut, every detail must contribute to a world-class experience, from ticketing to the on-ground festival itself. The venue serves as the foundational pillar for this experience. We selected Loud Park, Kharghar, to ensure every festival-goer has a seamless and comfortable time, leaving with core memories of an unforgettable weekend."

Since its inception, Rolling Loud has been a magnet for hip-hop's biggest stars, setting the stage for the genre's most defining moments and creating a meeting ground for the culture's global communities. The India iteration continues this momentum, with a lineup of celebrated international hip-hop artists alongside the hottest homegrown Indian talent to be announced. The World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival will also bring its suite of exclusive, on-site activations to Loud Park, giving fans an experience that goes far beyond the music.

District app users can now add the event to their 'Hotlist' to stay updated. Mark your calendars! HSBC Exclusive Access for the bank's credit cardholders will be live only on the District app, from 12 PM on August 25th, 2025, until 12 PM on August 27th, 2025. Following this, pre-lineup sale will go live, starting 1 PM on August 27th, 2025.