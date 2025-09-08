Rolling Loud To Make Historic India Debut with Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa

Mumbai, 8th September, 2025: The much-anticipated line up of the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, Rolling Loud India is out now! The two-day festival is primed to deliver a high-octane showcase featuring global hip-hop icons like Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa and Don Toliver alongside revered Indian icons like Karan Aujla, DIVINE and Hanumankind, among others. Produced in an exclusive partnership with District by Zomato.

HSBC Exclusive Access for the bank's credit cardholders live now on the District app till 2:45 PM on following which, the general access will be live 3 PM onwards for all District users. Enjoy the ﬂexibility of booking your tickets with District's Buy Now, Pay Later feature. Secure your spot for this cultural hip-hop movement today by paying just 50% of the ticket value. You can then pay the remaining 50% by 2nd November, 2025.

Day 1 (November 22) will be headlined by UK rap sensation, Central Cee, and GRAMMY nominated, Pittsburgh legend, Wiz Khalifa - bringing two generations of hip-hop dominance onto one stage. Central Cee has been dominating charts with his recent collaboration "Which One" featuring Drake. Wiz Khalifa will bring massive hits like "Black and Yellow," "See You Again" and "Young Wild & Free" to India. Included in the stacked undercard are Swae Lee, DaBaby, Hanumankind, Denzel Curry, Gurinder Gill, Meba Offilia and others.

Day 2 (November 23) is set to feature a historic headlining performance from Punjabi powerhouse Karan Aujla, one of the most celebrated artists and the ﬁrst Indian artist to headline a Rolling Loud festival. Alongside Karan Aujla, Don Toliver will bring his genre-blending world of hits, like "No Idea," "After Party," "Lemonade," and "Private Landing" to Loud Park. Adding to the day's top-tier lineup, DIVINE, will be performing his upcoming album 'Walking on Water' live for the ﬁrst time ever at the festival. Fans can see Don Toliver's fellow Cactus Jack labelmate Sheck Wes performing alongside NAV, Westside Gunn, Ski Mask The Slump God, and AR Paisley, 310babii, Sambata, Yung Raja, Yung Fazo, Shreyas and The Spindoctor among others.

Setting up the stage for November 22nd and 23rd at Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the festival's inaugural lineup includes a diverse roster of international and regional talent, ensuring a dynamic experience. The full list of artists set to perform includes Arivu, DJ Scheme, Chow Lee, Robb Bank$, sixbill, Rebel, Allyn, zefaan, and Wild Wild Women, DJ Five Venoms and DJ Proof.

Commenting on the announcement, Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif, Co-Founders/Co-CEOs, Rolling Loud, said, "Rolling Loud's mission has always been to cultivate hip-hop on a truly global scale, and bringing the festival to India has been a goal of ours for years. To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic - the ﬁrst time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud. Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reﬂects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India's own scene. We're proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans."

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, "We are excited to announce this diverse lineup for the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud India. The quality of this lineup reﬂects hip-hop's force as a global connector. With artists at the peak of their craft, the ﬁrst-ever Rolling Loud India promises to be nothing short of epic."

Rolling Loud India isn't just a festival - it's a cultural moment years in the making. The event delivers Rolling Loud's signature high-energy performances and immersive hip-hop experience that has made it a global force, now adapted for India's passionate and rapidly growing hip-hop community.

The Loud Park, a purpose-built venue in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The location is strategically selected for its prime accessibility and effortless connectivity via the Navi Mumbai Metro Line

1. This centrally located space offers a convenient and efﬁcient commute for fans from across Mumbai, ensuring an end-to-end, user-friendly experience for all festival-goers.

For more information about the artist lineup, festival schedule and more, stay tuned on Rolling Loud India's social media (rollingloudindia) District's social media (districtupdates) and the app.