Rozlyn Khan Backs Jaya Bachchan, Slams Kangana Ranaut in Viral Instagram Story

In a new twist to the ongoing saga of celebrity feuds, model and actress Rozlyn Khan has publicly come out in strong support of veteran actress and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan. The support follows a viral video showing Bachchan seemingly refusing to pose for a selfie with a fan, which sparked a flurry of online criticism.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rozlyn posted a lengthy and fiery message, lashing out at what she called "Bollywood egos" and defending Bachchan's right to privacy. She began by calling her support for Bachchan "the most sensible thing we've seen this week."

Rozlyn's post directly addressed the criticism leveled against Bachchan, particularly the notion that her refusal was a "scandal." She argued that as a "senior, menopausal woman, veteran actress, and a sitting leader in Parliament," Bachchan has "the right to protect yourself from unwanted attention." She added that "refusing a selfie is not a crime; it's common sense."

The actress further criticized the double standards she observed, stating, "People will cry about 'women's safety' one day and demand women be available for random photo ops the next."

However, the most pointed part of her message was directed at actress Kangana Ranaut. Without naming her directly, Rozlyn referred to Ranaut as the "self-appointed warrior for respect," who was "taking potshots at a woman in a saree." This appears to be a response to Ranaut's recent social media posts, which have often been critical of Bachchan and other figures in the industry.

Rozlyn called Ranaut's comments "basic disrespect disguised as opinion," and not "fearless truth-telling." She concluded her post with a powerful statement, asserting that Jaya Bachchan, having spent "decades in public life," knows when to say "yes" and when to say "no." She urged people to "learn that 'no' is a full sentence even for a celebrity."

The Instagram story quickly gained traction, with many social media users reposting and sharing her comments, reigniting the debate over celebrity privacy, public expectations, and the ongoing tensions within the film industry.