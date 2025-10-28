Samir Zaidi’s 'Two Sinners' Selected As India’s Only Live Action Entry At BAFTA- Qualifying Aesthetic Festival

Mumbai, India - October 28, 2025 - Mumbai-based filmmaker and visual artist Samir Zaidi's debut short film, Two Sinners, continues its successful international run with back-to- back festival selections. Presented by renowned Indian auteur Vishal Bhardwaj, who also serves as Executive Producer, Two Sinners marks Zaidi's emergence as an important new voice exploring themes of justice, patriarchy, agency, and moral conflict through a grounded Indian lens.

Strengthening its stellar festival journey, the film has now been selected for the BAFTA- qualifying Aesthetica Short Film Festival, to be held in York, UK, this November. As India's only live-action selection at the festival, Two Sinners will make its European Premiere, marking a significant milestone in its global trajectory.

Founded in York, United Kingdom, the Aesthetica Short Film Festival (ASFF) is one of the UK's leading film events and is officially BAFTA-qualifying. Each year, the festival showcases more than 400 films from over 40 countries, celebrating bold, original storytelling and emerging voices in world cinema. ASFF also serves as a key platform for industry exchange, offering screenings, masterclasses, and networking opportunities that spotlight creativity and global perspectives in contemporary filmmaking.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Executive Producer on Two Sinners said, "Two Sinners is a compelling and deeply personal film that reflects Samir's unique voice and vision. I've had the privilege of working with Samir over the years and witnessing his growth as a filmmaker. His dedication to exploring complex human emotions and morally intricate narratives truly stands out. I am proud to support him in bringing this remarkable work to life and I am confident it will resonate with audiences around the world."

Samir Zaidi, Writer and Director said, "Two Sinners began as an attempt to confront the questions we often push away- about justice, revenge, and what happens when violence takes root in us. I've always been interested in the spaces between right and wrong, where human choices become messy and real. To have the film recognised at the BAFTA-qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival- as India's only live-action entry this year- feels deeply special. Not just for me, but for the entire team that believed in the film's honesty. It's reassuring to see that stories rooted in our own realities can travel, start conversations, and connect with audiences globally."

After premiering at the New York Indian Film Festival in June this year, the film was selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August, followed by the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September. It was also selected in competition at the Oscar- qualifying Tasveer Film Festival & Market, held in Seattle in October.

Set against the haunting backdrop of an Indian forest, Two Sinners follows Azhar, portrayed by BAFTA Breakthrough Talent Shardul Bhardwaj, who is forced by his elder brother to confront the man responsible for their sister's assault. The film examines cycles of violence, the fragile line between justice and forgiveness, and the moral ambiguities that define human behaviour. With compelling performances from Deipak Sampat, Baharul Islam, and Aditi Sivaraman, Two Sinners challenges audiences to navigate the blurred boundaries between right and wrong, victim and perpetrator.

The film has been produced by Samir Zaidi and Shivam Gupta, the latter of which served as Executive Producer of 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', which bagged the Best Director award at the Venice Film Festival this year.

Shivam Gupta, Producer on Two Sinners said, "Being India's only live-action selection at the BAFTA-qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival is an incredible moment for all of us. Two Sinners represents the kind of fearless, independent storytelling we're proud to bring from India to the world. To represent our country on such a global stage is both humbling and inspiring- a reminder that honest stories have the power to travel far beyond where they're born."

Vipin Sharma ('Hotel Mumbai', 'Taare Zameen Par'), last seen as Alpha in Dev Patel's "Monkey Man" is a Co- Producer on the film along with Probir Umesh Sabnis and Sohail Anjum as Executive Producers.

Zaidi previously worked as Creative Producer on Netflix's Sacred Games S2 and has assisted filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Dibakar Banerjee.