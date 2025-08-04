Sana Sultan Shares A Heartfelt Moment After Podcast Shoot With Dr. Madhu Chopra

Actress Sana Sultan recently shared a beautiful moment on social media after shooting for an upcoming podcast with *Dr. Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra.

In her post, Sana shared a photo with Dr. Chopra and opened up about how special the conversation felt. Though the podcast is yet to release, her caption already speaks volumes.

"She hosted the conversation with such grace and presence, it felt less like an interview and more like a soul exchange. At one point, I instinctively called her 'Ammi'... and it just flowed," Sana wrote

The emotional moment reflects the deep connection Sana felt during the podcast recording. She also shared her admiration for Dr. Chopra's wisdom, warmth, and powerful presence-adding that it's no surprise someone as inspiring as Priyanka Chopra was raised by her.

Beyond this heartfelt moment, Sana Sultan continues to make waves across platforms. She's been a part of several popular OTT projects, and her striking presence in music videos has consistently caught attention. From emotional roles to glamorous screen appearances, Sana has showcased range, charm, and growing command as a performer.

The picture and caption have already started touching hearts online, with fans eagerly waiting for this special episode to drop. Sana's words remind us how some conversations become memories before they even reach the world.