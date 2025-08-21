Sanjeeta Bhattacharya 10-City Dear Diary India Tour Dates, Venue: All You Need To Know

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is set to embark on a multi-city India tour beginning 27th August 2025. Titled Dear Diary, the tour will take the independent artist across ten cities, offering audiences an intimate musical experience that blends personal storytelling with multilingual artistry.

About Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

A multi-disciplinary artist from New Delhi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya has been celebrated for seamlessly merging her passions for music and acting. A 2023 Grammy nominee with the Berklee Indian Ensemble and a graduate of Berklee College of Music, she marked her Bollywood debut as Helena in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan. Her original song Mis Chicas was also featured in the film's soundtrack.

On screen, she has starred in Netflix's Feels Like Ishq, Zee5's The Broken News (Seasons 1 & 2), Adbhut (opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Rangeen (Amazon Prime, opposite Vineet Kumar Singh).

As a performer, Sanjeeta has captivated audiences at major music festivals across India and internationally. With the upcoming Dear Diary Tour 2025, she brings her artistry into more cosy, immersive venues designed for authentic connection. The tour will feature her original repertoire alongside carefully selected covers of Bengali, Balkan, Spanish, and Portuguese folk tunes. She will be joined by Raag Sethi - award-winning producer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and founder of Compass Box Studios, Ahmedabad - on guitars.

About the Dear Diary India Tour

The Dear Diary Tour is a 10-city journey across India, where Sanjeeta will perform sets spanning five languages - Bengali, English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese. With 90% of the setlist comprising original compositions, the tour highlights her deeply personal songwriting, written from a space of introspection and vulnerability. The remaining 10% features reimagined folk and contemporary covers.

"The essence of Dear Diary is honesty and intimacy," shares Sanjeeta. "Every song feels like a page from my personal journal. By choosing intimate venues, I want my audiences to feel like they're stepping into my world - hearing stories I've never shared before."

Dear Diary India Tour 2025 - Dates & Venues

Delhi - August 27 | The Piano Man Jazz Club

Kolkata - August 28 | Skinny Mo's Jazz Club

Guwahati - August 31 | The Jolly Angler

Aizawl - September 5 | The Warehouse Cafe

Itanagar - September 12 | 13 Old Spirit

Manipal - September 27 | Shambhavi Convention Centre

Kochi - October 10 | Nosh Haus

Bangalore - October 11 | BIRA Taproom

Mumbai - November 8 | BIRA Taproom

Pune - November 9 | Pune School of Music

Through Dear Diary, Sanjeeta aims to create heartfelt experiences, inviting listeners to witness her most authentic self - raw, unfiltered, and deeply human.