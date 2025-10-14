Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Bares Her Soul In “Saza” — Haunting New Single Under Tiger Baby Records’ City Sessions

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya returns with "Saza", a moving and intimate new single released under Tiger Baby Records' City Sessions, the acclaimed music initiative by Zoya Akhtar and Ankur Tewari spotlighting India's vibrant independent scene.

A delicate exploration of love, fear, and emotional restraint, "Saza" speaks of a feeling you suppress because you fear it won't be returned. In trying to forget, you end up breaking your own heart. The song's tender lyricism and Sanjeeta's soulful delivery capture the ache of unspoken love in its most vulnerable form.

Co-written and composed by singer-songwriter Sagar Verma, the acoustic version of "Saza" was recorded live at Island City Studios as part of City Sessions. A soft, melancholic ballad, it strips away any musical excess - letting raw emotion, voice, and silence tell the story.

"Saza is about the quiet punishment of loving in silence - when fear wins over honesty," shares Sanjeeta. "Recording it live was important because it captured that truth - nothing filtered, just the moment as it felt."

Produced under Tiger Baby Records, "Saza" reinforces the label's ongoing commitment to nurturing authentic voices and creating space for original, heartfelt storytelling through music.

About Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer, and an alumna of the Berklee College of Music. Known for her genre-fluid sound, she effortlessly blends acoustic warmth, soul, and contemporary textures, creating music that's emotionally rich and sonically refreshing.

Apart from being a celebrated indie artist, Sanjeeta made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where she also wrote the song "Mis Chicas", composed by Anirudh Ravichander. A respected name in India's independent music circuit, Sanjeeta continues to carve her own path with sincerity, originality, and a voice that resonates deeply.