Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Drops “Daira” – A Raw Acoustic Ballad Of Love And Longing – Under Tiger Baby Records’

Singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is making waves once again with her latest release, "Daira". The acoustic single, out now, is an intimate ballad about surrendering to infatuation-about letting your guard down for someone you desire, even when you know they might not be the right one.

Composed and performed by Sanjeeta, produced by Raag Sethi, and written by celebrated lyricist Ankur Tewari, Daira strips music down to its rawest emotions-making it the perfect addition to your late-night indie playlists.

The song is part of Tiger Baby Records' City Sessions, a unique album championing independent voices across India. Founded by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the label continues to give emerging artists a bold, authentic stage.

"Daira is deeply personal. It's about surrendering to desire even when reason warns you otherwise," shares Sanjeeta.

Daira headlines Side A of the album. But that's not all-Sanjeeta's upcoming release, "Saza", will soon feature on Side B, promising another powerful sonic journey from one of India's most compelling indie voices.

🎧 Listen now: SMI.lnk.to/CitySessionsSeason2-SideA

📺 Watch on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/OAtho

Why You Should Care

The voice to watch in 2025 - Sanjeeta is redefining indie music with honesty and soul.

A collaboration of powerhouse talents: Ankur Tewari (lyrics), Raag Sethi (production), and Tiger Baby Records (curation).

Daira captures the essence of raw, acoustic storytelling that today's listeners crave.

About Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Known for her genre-fluid artistry, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya blends acoustic warmth with soul and contemporary textures. She has quickly become one of India's most exciting indie artists, creating music that resonates with authenticity and emotion.