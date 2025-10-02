Sapna Choudhary Mother Death: What Happened To Bigg Boss 11 Contestant's Mom? Death Reason, Funeral & More

Photo Credit: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

Sapna Choudhary Mom Death: Popular Haryanvi dancer and entertainer Sapna Choudhary, who rose to national fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 11, is currently facing a heartbreaking personal loss. Her mother, Neelam Choudhary, who had always been a strong pillar in Sapna's life, has sadly passed away. Known for being deeply connected to her family, Sapna often spoke about her mother's unwavering support throughout her journey from local stage shows to national stardom. This tragic news has left fans and well-wishers shocked, as Sapna navigates through one of the most difficult phases of her life.

Sapna Choudhary Mother Neelam Choudhary Death Reason: What Happened To Her?

Popular Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary is going through a deeply emotional time as she bids farewell to her beloved mother, Neelam Choudhary. According to NDTV, Neelam Choudhary breathed her last on Tuesday, September 30, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. She had reportedly been battling jaundice and a severe liver ailment for some time, which required a transplant.

While fans and followers are mourning the news, the actress is yet to make a public statement about the tragic loss, choosing to grieve privately with her family during this difficult time.

Sapna Choudhary Mom Death: Last Rites & Funeral Updates

According to several media reports, the funeral of Sapna's mom took place in Najafgarh on Wednesday (October 1), where Sapna, her husband, and close family members were seen in attendance, grieving the loss of their pillar of strength.

Sapna was known to share an incredibly close bond with her mother, often crediting her for being her biggest support system through highs and lows. This tragic loss has undoubtedly left a huge void in her life.