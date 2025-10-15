Saregama Reinvents Music Marketing - Launches Maahi’s Debut EP Talab Through India’s First Microdrama

In a move that once again redefines the rules of music promotion, Saregama has teamed up with FilterCopy to create an industry-first, a microdrama series built around an EP. The project marks a new chapter in how music is marketed in India, seamlessly blending storytelling and song discovery.

The collaboration promotes Saregama's exclusive artist Maahi and his debut EP, Talab, through 'Ishq At Campus', a short-format microdrama that captures the charm of young love in a college setting. Across 1-2 minute episodes, viewers follow two students navigating emotions of attraction and innocence while preparing for a college fest - all while organically discovering the four tracks from Talab: Talab, Dildaari, Rahein, and Vaari Vaari.

This marks the first time a music label has used a microdrama narrative to launch songs, turning a series into a new-age music video experience. By placing the songs inside a narrative world, Saregama and FilterCopy are changing how audiences emotionally connect with new music.

FilterCopy, a pioneer in short-form storytelling, has recently led the charge into microdramas, a fast-rising format that merges bingeable storytelling with social media-native attention spans. Together, Saregama and FilterCopy are building a new model for

content-driven music discovery, where music becomes part of the story, not just the soundtrack.

The EP Talab released on October 14, 2025, on the Saregama Music YouTube channel.

The microdrama 'Ishq At Campus' is now streaming on FilterCopy's Instagram and YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/@SaregamaMusic