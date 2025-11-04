'He Grabbed My...': Shamim Akbar Alli Accuses Autorickshaw Driver Of Assaulting Her In Front Of Her Daughter

Actress Shamim Akbar Alli has accused an autorickshaw driver of assaulting her in Mira Road. The incident reportedly occurred while she was with her five-year-old daughter. Shamim claims the driver grabbed her right hand during a dispute over the fare. She expressed concern for her daughter's safety, stating that the altercation left them both shaken.

Shamim shared details of the incident on social media, highlighting her distress and seeking justice. She described how the driver became aggressive when she questioned the fare he demanded. "He grabbed my right hand," she stated, emphasising how frightening the situation was for both her and her child.

Incident Details Emerge

The actress recounted that the confrontation began after she refused to pay an inflated fare. According to Shamim, the driver reacted violently, causing a scene on the busy street. Passersby intervened, helping to defuse the situation before it escalated further.

Following the incident, Shamim approached local authorities to file a complaint against the driver. She hopes that legal action will be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Her social media post has garnered significant attention, with many expressing support and urging for swift justice.

Public Reaction and Support

The online community has rallied behind Shamim, condemning violence against women and children. Many have shared their own experiences of harassment in public transport, calling for stricter regulations and better safety measures for passengers.

Shamim's ordeal has sparked discussions about women's safety in public spaces.