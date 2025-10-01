Shillong Chamber Choir Shines At ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 In Guwahati

Guwahati, September 30, 2025 - The Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC), one of India's most beloved and celebrated musical ensembles, delivered a memorable performance at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in Guwahati today. Renowned for their soulful harmonies and genre-defying artistry, the Choir presented a specially curated 8-minute set as part of the opening celebrations of the match.

Their performance took place immediately after the toss and before the National Anthem, captivating audiences with a seamless blend of music, culture, and sport. A highlight of the repertoire was their stirring rendition of "Vande Mataram", which drew resounding applause for its patriotic fervor and emotional depth.

In a poignant moment, the Choir also paid tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, the legendary voice of Assam and one of India's most iconic musicians. Their homage, deeply rooted in love and respect, stood alongside special tributes offered by Shreya Ghoshal and Papon, together honoring Zubeen Da's unmatched legacy and everlasting impact on Indian music.

Reflecting on the occasion, the Shillong Chamber Choir shared:

"It was a proud moment for us to represent the North East and perform on such a global stage in Guwahati. Just like Zubeen Da, who was and will always remain the pride of Assam and India, we hope to carry forward the spirit of the region through our music."

With their performance at the Women's Cricket World Cup, the Shillong Chamber Choir once again reaffirmed their role as cultural ambassadors of the North East, celebrating its rich musical traditions while uniting audiences through the universal language of music