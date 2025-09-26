Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India Has Made A Grand Release On September 26

The fans of animated films in India and in for a mega-treat this week. After all, the much awaited Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India has hit the theatres. The movie revolves around Shin chan and the four members of the Kasukabe Guard who had teamed up for the Kasukabe Kids Entertainment Festival in Hagashimir. To note, the festival celebrates the twinning of Kasukabe City with the Indian city of Mushibai and the winners of this dance competition will get a trip to India and a chance to perform on the stage. While Shin chan and the four members of the Kasukabe Guard have won the competition, they are on their way to India and their journey will be coming with interesting twist.

Directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India will explore the bond of friendship between Shin chan and lead star Bo chan who is the most mysterious member of the Kasukabe Guard. As per the plot of the movie, Shin chan and Bo chan, while on an adventure in India, will stumble upon an unusual general store. Inside, they will find a bizarre backpack that resembles a "nose." Intrigued by its odd shape, Shin chan decide to purchase it, unaware of the hidden danger it conceals. Bo chan's curiosity leads him to poke his nose into a piece of paper found within the backpack. This seemingly innocent action unleashes a sinister force that takes control of him. Under this dark influence, Bo chan transforms into a menacing tyrant with powers capable of threatening the entire world. It will be interesting to see how Shin chan and his friends will save Bo chan from this trouble.

While the trailer has got everyone excited, it is important to mention that India and its rich culture has become a part of Shin chan universe for the first time. In fact, this is the first dance entertainment movie in the series which made on an epic scale with immersive, dynamic animation that both children and adults can enjoy. Talking about Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, director Masakazu Hashimoto stated, "For the production of this film, I travelled to India with the script and art staff for location scouting, where we experienced ultra-spicy curry and the super hot sun. Singing, dancing, laughing, crying, eating, getting lost, feeling down... I believe we can deliver a brand-new film packed with entertainment- unlike anything before, yet even more true to the spirit of Shin chan".

To note, Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India is now exclusively in theatres. So go and get the tickets book and enjoy this beautiful movie.

