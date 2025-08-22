ShNik Drops “Kaari” — A Bold Urban-Folk Anthem Redefining Indie Sound

Bollywood's celebrated playback voices Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have unleashed their second single as ShNik, their boundary-pushing musical alter ego. Titled "Kaari", the track follows the runaway success of their debut "Kaahe" and showcases the duo's signature fusion of rustic folk melodies with contemporary hip-hop grooves.

In Hindi, Kaari translates to "rough" or "harsh," and the song explores that sentiment through a relatable exchange between a couple: the woman complains, "I don't like the way you speak to me," while the man, clueless, wonders what he's done wrong. This playful yet universal argument is at the heart of the track, framed by folksy tunes, raw textures, and urban soundscapes.

> "Kaari started off as a rustic folk melody we came up with in the first lockdown in Goa, and then became the foundation of our entire duo ShNik! We just fell in love with this entire sound of urban folk and Kaari is what led to the birth of ShNik," shares Shashwat Singh.

Kaari's visuals feature majestic storytelling that complements the folk-infused hip-hop beats and leave a lasting impression with their original melody. Jointly composed by Nikhita and Shashwat, written by Shashwat, and mixed and mastered by Sunny MR, the single is both sonically refreshing and emotionally resonant.

About ShNik

ShNik is the brainchild of Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, two powerhouse voices who have delivered Bollywood chartbusters alongside legends like A.R. Rahman and Pritam. While adored as playback singers, with ShNik they step into an entirely new creative zone-writing, composing, and producing original music that fuses India's folk roots with the pulse of global hip-hop.

Their journey began back in 2010 at A.R. Rahman's music school, where they first connected. Over years of collaboration, their shared love for experimentation and songwriting led them to craft ShNik, a project that redefines the possibilities of indie music by blending heritage and innovation.