Shweta Tripathi Joins Chaitnya Sharma Aka SlowCheeta In Special ‘Udd Chala’ Remix By SlowCheeta & Himonshu

On his birthday, rapper and artist Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta dropped a very special Udd Chala remix with singer-composer Himonshu Parikh and it's extra special because it features his wife, actress Shweta Tripathi, just having fun and being herself in the video.

Originally created by Himonshu, Udd Chala is about finding that one person who makes life magical. The remix captures Cheeta and Shweta laughing, goofing around, and enjoying the music in the studio, a slice of their real-life chemistry.

Talking about the song, Chaitnya says, "This song is dedicated to every single boy or girl who wonders, how do I find my life partner? I've been there too. I used to wonder, will I ever find my soulmate? That perfect person who will make everything amazing? And I did. Himonshu's original Udd Chala is about how you will find someone with whom you can fly and stay together. My words talk about that time before you meet them does someone know you're looking for them? Do they know that once you meet, you'll never be apart? For me, this song is all about finding that special someone."

Shweta shares, "I always love being part of Cheeta's music videos. Cheeta has worked with Himonshu before and I'm a fan of his music too, so this was a lot of fun. We had the best time shooting this and I feel lucky to be married to someone who loves music as much as he does. I want to do this for life with my partner."

The Udd Chala remix is now live only on Instagram, a little love note in the form of music