Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Shweta Tripathi Joins Chaitnya Sharma Aka SlowCheeta In Special ‘Udd Chala’ Remix By SlowCheeta & Himonshu

By
Shweta Tripathi Joins Chaitnya Sharma Aka SlowCheeta

On his birthday, rapper and artist Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta dropped a very special Udd Chala remix with singer-composer Himonshu Parikh and it's extra special because it features his wife, actress Shweta Tripathi, just having fun and being herself in the video.

Originally created by Himonshu, Udd Chala is about finding that one person who makes life magical. The remix captures Cheeta and Shweta laughing, goofing around, and enjoying the music in the studio, a slice of their real-life chemistry.

Talking about the song, Chaitnya says, "This song is dedicated to every single boy or girl who wonders, how do I find my life partner? I've been there too. I used to wonder, will I ever find my soulmate? That perfect person who will make everything amazing? And I did. Himonshu's original Udd Chala is about how you will find someone with whom you can fly and stay together. My words talk about that time before you meet them does someone know you're looking for them? Do they know that once you meet, you'll never be apart? For me, this song is all about finding that special someone."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SlowCheeta (@_slowcheeta_)

Shweta shares, "I always love being part of Cheeta's music videos. Cheeta has worked with Himonshu before and I'm a fan of his music too, so this was a lot of fun. We had the best time shooting this and I feel lucky to be married to someone who loves music as much as he does. I want to do this for life with my partner."

The Udd Chala remix is now live only on Instagram, a little love note in the form of music

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: shweta tripathi
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X