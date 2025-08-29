Simple, Beautiful & Intimate, ‘Tum’ By Raghav Kaushik Is A Love Letter In Song

Raghav Kaushik, the singer-song writer of Khaare Raste is back with a heartfelt ballad called Tum. The song is a quiet piece that looks at love not just as joy, but as memory, ache, and devotion all at once capturing the full spectrum of human emotion in its gentle, intimate storytelling.

Released today across all streaming platforms, Tum highlights Raghav's expressive voice and evocative composition that give it a warm, cinematic feel. The lyrics by Amrita Saluja are simple and intimate, much like a conversation with someone you love.

Talking about the song, Raghav shares "Tum came from a very real place in my life. The song came in so naturally and it felt so simple initially that I never thought that I'll ever get to releasing this. But more I played this to people around more it brought in my confidence for how simplest of melodies make the biggest of impressions. Love can lift you, and it can weigh you down, sometimes in the same moment. I just wanted to capture that feeling, honestly. Hopefully, listeners find a piece of themselves in it too."

Over the years, Raghav has performed at more than a thousand shows across India, showcasing his versatility across genres. He made his Bollywood playback debut with Beqaraar (Loop Lapeta, 2022).

He has also lent his voice to acclaimed OTT projects on Netflix and Hotstar, as well as regional cinema in Gujarati and Bengali. With Tum, he returns to what he does best: telling deeply human stories through music that feels both personal and universal.

Listen to Tum by Raghav Kaushik here: https://smi.lnk.to/Tum