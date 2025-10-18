Singer Harshit Saxena On Dhanteras: I Buy Something Special For My Mother, Her Smile Brings Me Prosperity

Harshit Saxena enjoys celebrating Diwali with his family in Lucknow. The singer who gained fame as a finalist on popular singing reality TV shows like Star Voice of India, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, and Music ka Maha Muqqabla and best known for his popular song "Haal-E-Dil" from the film Murder 2 (2011) revealed his Diwali plans.

He said, "I believe in celebrating Diwali with family, it strengthens familial bonds, preserves cultural heritage, and creates lasting, joyful memories. As a deeply meaningful 'festival of lights', centers on bringing family together to share happiness and reinforce unity. I also make sure to visit temples in my hometown I have grown taking blessings."

He continued, "I'm very much fond of celebrating Diwali, it is my favourite time of the year. I'm currently living in Mumbai, but during this time I make sure to travel back to be with my family in my hometown Lucknow. I enjoy the festive environment and the devotion, we all the family members gather together for performing rituals, especially the Lakshmi Puja. We all prepare and decorate our home, light up the diya. I enjoy the complete vibe of the celebration."

Talking about Dhanteras purchase. Harshit shared, "Since Dhanteras signifies prosperity and wealth, buying gold, silver, and other practical goods like cutlery is believed to be auspicious. On this day, its a family ritual for us to invest in gold, as it is seen to be the most auspicious. But along with that this year I'm gifting my mom a modern refrigerator. She'll be happy with this surprise purchase (smiles). Her smile brings prosperity in my life."

He concluded highlighting the significance of the festival in his life.

"As we celebrate Diwali, a spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The lighting of diyas (oil lamps) is a powerful metaphor for dispelling inner and outer darkness and ushering in wisdom, clarity, and righteousness. The warm glow of lights brings hope and optimism, serving as a reminder that even in the darkest times, goodness and faith can show the right path," he added.

Saxena remains active in the music industry, releasing numerous non-film singles and devotional tracks. In 2024, he served as the playback singer for the popular television show Shrimad Ramayan and previously was working on the TV series, Veer Hanuman.

Besides "Haal-E-Dil", his notable songs as a singer include "Happy Ending" from Tees Maar Khan (2010), "Mahe Jaan" from Hate Story (2012), and songs from Sab Kushal Mangal (2020), Welcome Back (2015) and 7 Kadam (2021).