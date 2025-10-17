Singing Heartthrobs, Stebin Ben And Kavya Limaye’s Debut Performance At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
It was one magical event recently when thousands of fans united to witness and shake a leg to the melody of the leading pop artists Stebin Ben and Kavya Limaye's eccentric performances at the iconic Grand Theatre, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
This
musical
event
witnessed
the
epic
"Hymn
for
the
weekend"
moment
when
the
crowd
found
comfort
in
the
lyrics
of
Stebin
and
Kavya's
songs
like
"Thoda
Thoda
Pyaar"
and
"Tere
Bin
Nahi
Lagda".
This
moment
exhibited
nothing
but
love
and
warmth
which
transcended the audience back into the period of nostalgia and old school romance.
Stebin
states,
"It
was
a
fabulous
experience
performing
at
Nita
Mukesh
Ambani
Cultural
Centre
(NMACC).
I
thoroughly
enjoyed
every
moment
of
the
show.
As
it
was
my
debut
performance
in
Mumbai,
I
was
deeply
moved
by
the
love
and
energy
of
the
audience.
I
look forward to more such moments and performances in the future."
This
musical
odyssey
showcased
a
diverse
range
of
musical
numbers
where
the
night
started
with
both
of
the
lead
singers
invoking
a
sense
of
serenity
and
spirituality
by
performing
old
soulful
melodies
to
then
diverging
the
mood
of
the
fans
to
playfulness
where their medley performance of hit Bollywood romantic songs like, "Tum Mile Dil
Khile" by Stebin and Kavya's "Beqasoor" took the stage by storm and received an overwhelming response from the audience.
"Performing
on
the
most
prestigious
stage
of
India
at
the
age
of
22
and
receiving
so
much
love
is
truly
overwhelming
and
a
huge
honour.
I
believe
that
what
is
meant
to
be
always
happens,
and
I
feel
destiny
has
so
much
in
store
for
me,
which
shall
be
revealed
soon! Until then, stay tuned and thank you for all the love and support!" Kavya adds.
As
the
evening
progressed,
the
energy
of
people
in
the
room
skyrocketed
when
the
singers
started
performing
their
rendition
of
Bollywood's
various
party
anthem
songs
that
made
everybody
at
the
venue
shake
a
leg
or
two.
The
eccentric
performances
by
both these musical prodigies, Stebin Ben and Kavya Limaye, proved that they are here to stay in the long game.
This well crafted compilation of musical bliss of classical legendary qawwali's, to high eccentric Bollywood's hit party songs; is what made the debut performances of Stebin and Kavya at NMACC, a night to remember for all the attendees in the serenity of love, warmth and happiness throughout the concert.