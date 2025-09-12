Smirnoff Experience Returns With Afrojack’s India Tour In Association With Sunburn

National, September 12, 2025: Smirnoff Experience, the enabler of great musical experiences and Sunburn, Asia's Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM), are bringing back Afrojack, one of the most defining names in the electronic music revolution of the 2010s, for a second time this year, making a swift and much-awaited return to India this November, for a Smirnoff Experience Presents Afrojack India Tour.

The tour will kick off in Mumbai on November 28th, moving to Bengaluru on November 29th and will conclude in Delhi-NCR on November 30th, 2025. Tickets for this high-voltage tour are now live exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, with prices starting at Rs. 999/-.

Having performed in Shillong this January to an electric crowd, Afrojack's swift return speaks volumes of the bond he shares with India and the love he receives from fans across the country. Few international artists have managed to create such a lasting imprint on India's music culture, Afrojack is one of them. His decision to return so quickly is a testament not only to the passion of his Indian fanbase, but also to the unique energy and warmth that the country offers him every single time he takes the stage.

For countless Indians, Afrojack's music was the soundtrack of a generation finding its rhythm. Tracks like 'Take Over Control', 'Ten Feet Tall', 'Give Me Everything' and his collaborations with music royalty such as Beyoncé, Madonna, David Guetta and Sia have redefined EDM's crossover appeal, becoming anthems of the 2010s with his music travelling through college festivals, car speakers and headphones late at night.

Afrojack has headlined the world's most iconic festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC and Coachella, while his Grammy win for co-producing 'Look At Me Now' with Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes remains a career-defining moment. As he prepares to take over India all over again, this tour is not just a homecoming for the fans who've grown with his music, but also an invitation for a newer, younger generation of listeners, those who may not have lived through the early EDM boom, but are discovering the pulse of Afrojack through global festivals, collaborations and the unstoppable energy of his sets.

Afrojack, talking about performing in India said, "India, you've always been one of my favourite places to perform. The energy, the passion, the love - it's unmatched anywhere in the world."

Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, Diageo India (USL), said, "Smirnoff Experience has always been at the helm of creating cultural moments that go beyond the stage, particularly immersive experiences with music that resonate with audiences worldwide. Afrojack represents exactly that spirit. His music is timeless, his performances are transformative and his ability to connect with fans across generations and across continents makes him one of the most exciting artists to witness live. We're excited to celebrate Afrojack's music and energy and bring alive the iconic Smirnoff Experience at its very best."

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, commented, "Afrojack's music has stood the test of time as anthems that have travelled with fans through different phases of life, while continuing to inspire a new generation discovering him today. Life may have evolved, but the connection to his sound remains constant, bridging audiences across eras. The anticipation around his return is a reflection of that enduring appeal and it is a privilege for us to bring him back to India so soon for what promises to be a defining moment in the live music calendar."

Today, India's music culture is more diverse than ever, with audiences embracing everything from techno and house to afro beats and more. The Smirnoff Experience Presents Afrojack Tour arrives at the perfect moment, where different generations and genres collide, offering a chance for seasoned fans and fresh listeners alike to lose themselves in the euphoria of his legendary sets. His live shows are renowned not just for their music, but for the electric atmosphere he creates, uniting thousands with a single drop, building moments that transcend the stage and live on long after the night ends.

The Smirnoff Experience is a celebration of music, energy and unforgettable moments. Curated to bring people together, it blends cutting-edge performances, bold brand experiences and immersive entertainment, making every night extraordinary. This year, Smirnoff Experience raises the bar by joining hands with global music icon Afrojack and Sunburn to deliver a larger-than-life experience that's as dynamic, inclusive and vibrant. Sunburn has been at the forefront of curating large-scale live music experiences for Indian audiences, working with leading brands from allied industries to design immersive events that extend beyond music, seamlessly blending culture, lifestyle and entertainment. Afrojack's upcoming tour is yet another step in that direction, reinforcing its focus on shaping the next chapter of India's live entertainment landscape.

With numerous awards, billions of streams and an influence that has shaped the EDM wave globally, Afrojack's return is set to reinforce India's position as one of the most passionate and fast-growing EDM markets in the world.

India, this November - the drop is coming. Are you ready?