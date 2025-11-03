Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Age Gap: What's The Age Difference Between World Cup Champ & Her Husband-To-Be?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@palash_muchhal

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Age Gap: India's cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood composer-singer Palash Muchhal are setting the internet ablaze with their wedding buzz! The duo's relationship, once hidden from the public eye, is now making headlines everywhere. From Palash's emotional Instagram post celebrating India's historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 win to the confirmation of their wedding date, this power couple is the latest obsession for fans across both cricket and music circles.

What many didn't know is that Smriti and Palash have been together for over five years, quietly nurturing their bond away from the media glare. Their love story began back in 2019. The couple's relationship remained one of Bollywood and cricket's best-kept secrets until now. With their wedding set to take place later this month, fans across the country are eagerly waiting to witness this beautiful union of melody and match-winning magic. Social media is already flooded with fan edits, throwback photos, and emotional posts celebrating the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Date: The Couple To Tie The Knot On THIS Date?

For five long years, the couple managed to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, despite being two of the most recognizable faces in their respective fields. The wedding bells are ringing for Team India's cricket queen Smriti Mandhana and Bollywood composer Palash Muchhal, and the excitement around their upcoming nuptials is hitting fever pitch! The couple, who kept their five-year-long relationship a secret, became the nation's favorite headline after Palash's cheeky "Indore ki bahu" comment went viral, sending fans into a frenzy.

According to a recent News18 report, the much-awaited wedding is scheduled to take place on November 20, 2025, in Smriti's hometown, Sangli (Maharashtra). While both families have remained tight-lipped about the details, sources suggest that a close yet grand celebration is being planned-blending traditional elegance with a touch of celebrity glamour. The guest list is expected to feature top cricketers, film industry personalities, and the couple's close friends from both sides, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Age Gap: What's The Age Difference Between The Soon-To-Be-Married Couple?

Born on May 22, 1995, musical genius Palash Muchhal is currently 30 years old. His bride-to-be, India's cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana, was born on July 18, 1996, making her 29. That means there's just a one-year age difference between the two, with Palash being the elder.

Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Who Is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal, the brother of the renowned singer Palak Muchhal, is a well-known singer, director and actor. Hailing from Indore, music composer Palash Muchhal is a powerhouse of talent who made his Bollywood debut with Dishkiyaoon in 2014. He went on to compose chartbusters for films like Bhoothnath Returns, Amit Sahni Ki List, and more. His popular tracks - Party Toh Banti Hai, Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui, What The Fark, and Musafir - earned him fame as one of Bollywood's youngest hitmakers.

Trained in Hindustani classical music from a young age, Palash has also performed in numerous charity concerts across India and abroad. Interestingly, he even tried his hand at acting, appearing as Jhunkoo in Ashutosh Gowariker's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

As per a BollywoodShaadis report, Palash Muchhal's net worth is estimated between ₹24 crore and ₹41 crore, making him one of the most successful young composers in the industry today.