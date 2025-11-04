Sonali Bendre Returns With ‘The Happy Pawdcast Season 2’ Celebrating Responsible Pet Parenting & Conversations

RosePod, the podcasting division of Rose Audio Visuals, the creative powerhouse behind some of India's most original and engaging content announces the much-awaited return of its beloved show, The Happy Pawdcast, with Season 2.

Hosted by Sonali Bendre along with her adorable co-host Icy Behl, the series continues to celebrate the joy, warmth, and lessons that come from sharing our lives with pets.

The Happy Pawdcast is a "pawsome" series dedicated to everything that makes pets and their parents happy. With conversations that are heartfelt, humorous, and highly informative, the show bridges the world of entertainment and empathy offering insights for pet parents, animal lovers, and everyone who believes in the bond between humans and their furry friends.

This season expands the format with a dynamic mix of guests featuring celebrity pet parents and pet experts. The line-up includes Amala Akkineni, Rohan Joshi, Remo D'Souza, Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Karan Wahi, Tusshar Kapoor, among others each bringing their personal stories of love, laughter, and learning with their pets.

Speaking about the new season, Sonali Bendre shares, "The response to Season 1 was heartwarming and I'm thrilled to return with another season of The Happy Pawdcast. Every episode is a reminder that our pets don't just share our homes they teach us compassion, patience and unconditional love. This journey has been as much about learning from them as it has been about celebrating them. With new guests, deeper conversations, and Icy by my side, this season is all about spreading joy, awareness, and a deeper understanding of the beautiful bond we share with our pets."

Adding to the announcement, Megha H Desai, Head, Marketing & Branded Content, Rose Audio Visuals, said, "The Happy Pawdcast is one of our most loved shows, and the response we got in Season 1 just deepened our commitment to creating content that not only puts a smile on your face but also inspires, informs, and uplifts. Through this series, we aim to build a stronger, more aware community of pet lovers across India, where empathy for animals translates into real change."

The new season continues to blend celebrity candour with expert insights, offering both lighthearted conversations and valuable takeaways. From tackling common pet parent concerns to celebrating the unspoken love between pets and humans, The Happy Pawdcast Season 2 is set to resonate with audiences nationwide.

Tune in to the first episode of The Happy Pawdcast Season 2, releasing on 7th November on RosePod's YouTube channel.