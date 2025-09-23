Sonu Nigam Graces The Event; India’s Contribution To Global Hair Transplant Innovation Spotlighted

Over the last 15 years, Eugenix Hair Sciences has been at the forefront of innovations like Direct Hair Transplantation (DHT). This method is now a global benchmark in hair transplant techniques. Eugenix has completed over 18,000 successful procedures for clients from more than 90 countries, establishing itself as a leader both in India and internationally.

India's hair care market is booming, with revenues reaching approximately USD 5 billion in 2022. It's expected to grow to USD 15.1 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of nearly 11%. This surge is due to increased awareness of scientific solutions, demand for corrective procedures, and rising medical tourism.

Global Facility Unveiling

Eugenix recently launched its Global Facility in Gurgaon, designed to cater to patients worldwide. The event was attended by renowned singer Sonu Nigam, who lauded Eugenix for its pioneering work and India's leadership in medical innovation.

Sonu Nigam remarked: "The truth is, many people do not know that the biggest breakthrough in modern hair transplants - DHT - was invented right here in India by Dr. Arika Bansal and Dr. Pradeep Sethi in 2013. What they created has now become the global gold standard, followed by doctors worldwide. I feel proud to see India leading the world in this field."

Facility Features and Dedications

The unveiling also included dedications of surgical wings and lounges to notable figures from business, sports, and art. These spaces were marked with special plaques inaugurated by the founders and chief guests.

Dr. Pradeep Sethi expressed that the new facility represents nearly two decades of dedication to innovation and excellence. He emphasized a patient-first approach combined with advanced R&D and technology to establish a top-tier medical brand in India.

Commitment to Excellence

Dr. Arika Bansal highlighted that Eugenix embodies the pinnacle of Indian medical expertise. She noted that their aim is to merge scientific precision with artistry, which this new facility exemplifies on a global scale.

The increasing demand for advanced hair care solutions underscores the importance of Eugenix's innovations and the international significance of their Gurgaon facility.

This expansion marks a significant step forward for Eugenix as it continues to lead in providing cutting-edge hair restoration solutions globally.