‘Sounds of Kumbha’, A Global Music Album By Siddhant Bhatia, Resonates On World Stage

Sounds of Kumbha is a landmark global music album presented by New-Age Indian classical singer and producer Siddhant Bhatia. Commissioned as a cultural initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and created in collaboration with Network18, HistoryTV18 and Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the 12-track and 12-music videos album gathers 50+ artists from around the world to capture the living spirit of the Mahakumbha, the world's largest peaceful gathering.

Song Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/40vzDzmODup1OWQqnLeUCO?si=jZOSldLnQEqnAI27ObDp6A

Described as a "sonic memoir" and "cosmic postcard" of the Mahakumbha, the album blends live field recordings from Prayagraj with ancient mantras, contemporary music composed and curated by SoulTrax Studios New Delhi, and Binaural Beats that are scientifically tuned frequencies designed for deep, headphone-led meditative and immersive experiences.

With 'Sounds of Kumbha' featuring 7-illustrious producers: Siddhant Bhatia, Jim "Kimo" West, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri, Devraj Sanyal and Raghav Mehta and considering the scale and vastness of the project, it may be entered for consideration in the 68th GRAMMY® Awards in the Global Music Album category.

Siddhant Bhatia himself is no stranger to global acclaim and is a Grammy ballot-listed and Grammy acknowledged new-age singer with multiple entries to his credit. His research paper on the effects of Theta Binaural Beats on commercial music has brought many interesting projects to light like the New-Age album, 'Gratitude Joy 3' with 4x Grammy winner Paul Avgerinos. He is now garnering a lot of international attention with Sounds of Kumbha.

Some of the key collaborating artists in this creatively star-studded line-up are: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Jim "Kimo" West (Grammy winner), Madi Das (2x Grammy nominee), Ron Korb (2x Grammy nominee), Raja Kumari (Grammy nominee), V. Selvaganesh (Grammy winner), Charu Suri (multi-award-winning pianist), Kala Ramnath (violin virtuoso), Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Kanika Kapoor, Pravin Godkhindi, Ajay Prasanna, Aditya Gadhvi, Raghav Mehta, Kalyani Nair and The Indian Choral Ensemble, Sushant Pujari, among others. The album is mixed and mastered by P.A. Deepak (2x Grammy winner)

Global Humanitarian and Spiritual Leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says: "The whole world is just one human family, and we belong to one light, one spirit. This message comes across through music in Sounds of Kumbha."

Raja Kumari - the acclaimed rapper, songwriter & singer said: "It has been a truly spiritual experience to be part of what can only be described as a peace offering to the world from the banks of Sangam."

"This celestial album is a repository of a once-in-a-lifetime, immersive experience and deserves to be celebrated on a global stage. The classical music of India is being recognized globally and the album 'Sounds of Kumbha' highlights its true essence - a journey inwards to find a deeper connect with the glory of Kumbha" said popular singer, Kanika Kapoor.

"This Collaboration isn't just artistic, it's Spiritual Diplomacy. Sounds of Kumbha isn't just an album, it's proof that when India leads with culture, the world just doesn't listen, it joins in", said Devraj Sanyal, Producer, Chairman & CEO, India SA ; SVP Strategy, Africa,M. East & Asia, Universal Music Group

"Sounds of Kumbha is India's peace offering; a celestial album that lets listeners feel the energy of the Mahakumbha, sacred rivers, chants, and cosmic silence, wherever they are ", said Siddhant Bhatia, presenter & producer