Step Inside Ravie Dubey-Sargun Mehta New Sea Facing Home Where They Celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025- PICS

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta stand as prominent names in the entertainment industry. They have produced amazing content under their venture, Dreamiyata Entertainment, and further launched Dreamiyata Music under the same wing, delivering the chartbuster Ve Haaniyaan. Recently, they have also been producing compelling content under their new venture, Dreamiyata Dramaa.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the power couple welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their new sea-facing home.

Taking to her social media, Sargun Mehta shared beautiful pictures of the Ganpati idol and of herself with her husband Ravie Dubey as they sought blessings. She further wrote in the caption -

"GANPATI BAPPA MORYA🙏"

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently shifted to Freeda One, Aamir Khan's Previous Residency. It's a sea facing apartment with the best of views in Mumbai.

The couple has been making news headlines for all the right reasons this year. Continuing their successful streak, Sargun recently starred in Saunkan Saunkne 2, alongside Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira, which has rapidly become the third highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, marking the first major Punjabi hit of the year. While on the other hand, Ravie was announced playing Laxman in the biggest film ever made, Ramayana.

Togeather, they co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has produced several successful television shows like Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat. In December 2023, the duo expanded their creative ventures by launching Dreamiyata Music, debuting with the song "Ve Haaniyaan," which quickly garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and became the most-used track on Instagram Reels. With the release of their maiden production, Ve Haaniyaan, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata Musiic has struck gold in the music industry. This power couple has not only delivered one of the most beloved and celebrated songs of 2024 but also shattered records along the way.